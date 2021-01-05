Top Legal Scholar Jonathan Turley Implies Raffensperger Seeking Revenge Against GA Sen. David Perdue

Jonathan Turley, a noted law professor at Georgetown University, is voicing his impressions about an interview with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the timing of the release of the recording of the telephone conversation he had with President Trump.

The release of the controversial phone call was clearly designed to hurt Trump.

But in a series of tweets, Turley contends that Trump was not the only intended target, pointing out that Raffensperger may have been trying to seek revenge against Georgia Sen. David Perdue (R). It's because Raffensperger's wife received threats after Perdue called for him to resign for not properly investigating the concerns raised after the November election there.

Commenting on a Fox News interview with the Georgia secretary of state, Turley wrote: "Martha MacCallum is doing a great interview Raffensperger, who said that he did not record the call but evaded the key details on taping and timing of the release. I was surprised by the evasive aspects of the interview by someone who has been both credible and unfairly attacked."

But later, Turley pointed out some surprising observations when MacCallum pressed Raffensperger for an answer on the timing of the release of the taped conversation with President Trump.

"MacCallum pressed him on why release the tape just a day before the (runoff) election and Raffensperger deflected the questions. He did indicate that he was a party to the release of the tape. He indicated that the release was a type of retaliation or response to Trump," he wrote.

Turley said Raffensperger's response seemed to indicate he wanted to cause the most damage he could.

"Many of us criticized Pres. Trump for this statement and his past attacks on Raffensperger. However, this response seemed calculated to cause maximum harm. Yet, the blowback will be felt by the Senate candidates. When pressed on that impact, Raffensperger had a curious response," Turley continued.

The Georgetown law professor pointed to what could be the real reason for the release of the Trump conservation – to potentially cause harm to Perdue's Senate reelection campaign.

"Raffensperger responded on the timing of the release (and Perdue's criticism) by saying that he blames Perdue for threats against his wife after calling for his resignation. That seemed more petty than principled, leaving the impression that Perdue may have been his real target," Turley concluded.

Raffensperger has taken heavy fire from Trump and many Republicans who believe Georgia's mail-in votes were not properly vetted to ensure their legitimacy. CBN News spoke with Raffensperger to hear his side. You can read more about that HERE.

