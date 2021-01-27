Virginia Bill 'Drastically' Expands Abortion Coverage in Step Toward Making State Taxpayers Pay for Abortion

On Friday, the 48th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade which has resulted in the deaths of tens of millions of unborn babies, the Democratic-controlled Senate of Virginia passed a bill to repeal a ban on abortion coverage for health insurance plans offered in the state's health insurance program.

WRIC-TV reports SB1276 would make the Commonwealth of Virginia the first state in the south to end restrictions on abortion access.

The bill passed along party lines, 20 to 17. It was written by State Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D) who represents Richmond.

"Today, Virginia moved one step closer to ending an unnecessary law that restricts Virginians' reproductive health care options," McClellan said in a statement. "Virginians deserve to be able to choose whatever health plan meets their needs, but that option is not available to Virginians covered by the exchange."

Some critics believe removing the restriction will mean that taxpayers would end up paying for abortions.

"While SB 1276 doesn't require that plans cover abortion yet, it is only a matter of time before our taxes are being used to cover other people's abortions in future plans," Olivia Gans Turner, president of the Virginia Society for Human Life (VSHL) said in a statement. "All Virginians, regardless of their position on the legality of abortion, should be disturbed by this change in the law."

The VSHL also pointed out if the legislation becomes law, it will make it harder for people who have "ethical objections" to abortion to find state plans that don't cover them.

A companion bill HB1896 is now in the Virginia House.

After the Virginia Senate announced it had passed the bill, the Virginia Catholic Conference issued a statement from Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington and Bishop Barry C. Knestout of the Diocese of Richmond.

"Today, the House of Delegates made the tragic decision to expand drastically abortion coverage in Virginia's health benefits exchange. This legislation is identical to the bill the Senate passed that permits plans participating in the exchange to cover abortion for any reason, funded in significant part with Virginians' tax dollars. Taxes pay for managing the exchange, and for subsidizing health plans of tens of thousands of low- and middle-income Virginians using the exchange to provide healthcare for themselves and their families," the statement read.

"Replacing the current life-saving restrictions on abortion with a policy of abortion coverage without limits in our state exchange is drastic, dangerous and will result in the tragic end to more unborn lives. Though this bill has passed, advocacy against future threats to life and dignity is essential," the statement continued.

"As the U.S. bishops' Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship statement highlights, 'The obligation to participate in political life is rooted in our baptismal commitment to follow Jesus Christ and to bear Christian witness in all we do' (no. 13). Every day, without discouragement, may we each continue to advocate with relentless determination for life and dignity. Our baptism calls us to do no less," the statement concluded.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories