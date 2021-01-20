White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Gives Biden Administration's First Briefing

President Joe Biden's new White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki gave her first press briefing Wednesday night.

Psaki is serving as the 34th White House press secretary. Previously, she was a spokesperson for the Department of State and held various press and communications roles in the Obama White House.

She was selected as White House press secretary by Biden last November.

Watch the press conference below. The briefing starts at 23:30.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories