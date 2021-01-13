YouTube Suspends Trump’s Channel for at Least Seven  Days

YouTube announced Tuesday night that it has suspended President Donald Trump’s account for at least seven days, joining a list of other social media companies that are blocking the president from using their platforms following last week’s deadly assault on the Capitol Building.

The Google-owned, video-sharing service cited concerns over “ongoing potential for violence” ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

“After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence,” a spokesperson for YouTube said in a statement.

YouTube said Trump will be unable to upload videos to his account for a minimum of seven days. The company has also indefinitely disabled comments on the president’s channel.

YouTube has a three-strike policy. The first strike results in a one-week suspension, a second strike within 90 days of the first one results in a two-week suspension, and a third-strike means the channel will be terminated.

This latest decision comes after Facebook suspended the president’s account indefinitely and Twitter locked Trump’s personal account.

Some have praised the companies’ decisions, arguing it will prevent more bloodshed during the transition of power in the US government. Others characterize the move as an unlawful infringement of free speech.

