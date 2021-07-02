172 House Members Warn Biden: 'Majority of Americans Do Not Want Their Tax Dollars Funding Abortion'

In a strongly-worded letter to President Joe Biden, more than 170 members of Congress are warning that his 2022 budget proposal is "an affront to the majority of Americans who do not want their tax dollars funding abortion on demand resulting in the death of children in the womb."

The letter signed by 172 House members was released Thursday.

"We know you understand this. You get it—or at least you once did," the lawmakers wrote to Biden.

"Years ago, you wrote a constituent explaining that a law against funding for abortion would 'protect both the woman and her unborn child.' You wrote: 'I have consistently—on no fewer than 50 occasions—voted against federal funding of abortions…those of us who are opposed to abortion should not be compelled to pay for them'," they reminded him.

"And in your book, Promises to Keep, you wrote: 'I've stuck to my middle-of-the-road position on abortion for more than thirty years. I still vote against partial-birth abortion and federal funding,'" the letter continued.

The House members noted that despite President Biden's new position, the American public overwhelmingly opposes taxpayer-funded abortion as Biden once did.

"Recent polling found that nearly 60 percent of Americans oppose using tax dollars to pay for a woman's abortion," the lawmakers noted. "The Hyde Amendment simply reflects the consensus that abortion, a brutal procedure that ends the lives of unborn children, is not something that the United States taxpayer should be forced to fund."

The letter comes in response to Biden's break with historic bipartisanship of the Hyde Amendment, which has been included in appropriations legislation on a bipartisan basis every year since 1976.

The Hyde Amendment has been credited with saving more than 2.4 million lives with approximately 60,000 lives saved each year according to more than twenty peer-reviewed studies.

The House members' letter also points out other policies in Biden's proposed budget, which would: