Greg Laurie's SoCal Harvest Crusade Returning to Anaheim Stadium in October

After almost two years, Greg Laurie's SoCal Harvest crusade is returning to southern California.

The senior pastor of the Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, Calif., Laurie's Harvest Ministries, has announced this year's SoCal Harvest will be a special one-night event. It will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Scheduled musical guests include For King & Country, and Phil Wickham. Organizers are also promising a few other surprises.

As CBN News reported in 2019, the last SoCal Harvest event held before the pandemic drew 100,000 people. It was the 30th year of the SoCal Harvest, making it one of the longest-running evangelistic events in the nation.

Having passed through the worst of the pandemic, Laurie's ministry believes the time is right to once again bring the gospel into the public square. The event will follow the protocols currently in use in baseball stadiums around the country.

To volunteer, go to https://harvest.org/socal.