Heat Wave Baking, Burning and Drying Out Almost Two-Thirds of Western US

The fourth heat wave in the West is reaching dangerous and record-breaking levels.

The National Weather Service is warning the heatwave could break more records and fuel more fires.

Nearly 60% of the western US is considered in exceptional or extreme drought, the two highest categories, according to the University of Nebraska's Drought Monitor. That's the highest percentage in the 20 years the drought monitor has been keeping track. Less than 1% of the West is not in drought or considered abnormally dry, also a record.

Both NOAA and NASA show soil moisture levels down to some of the lowest recorded levels for much of the West. Most of California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, and Idaho are drier than in 99% of other years.

The bone dry lakes are also having a profound effect on agriculture.

"Someday I might wake up and find out I don't have any water for the cows. Maybe it'll all dry up, said Mike Ereaux, a rancher.

Officials expect water levels to be the lowest in recorded history in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, the state of Washington declared a drought emergency. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a statewide drought emergency because of hot, dry conditions that have plagued the region and water supply.

The cities of Seattle, Tacoma, and Everett areas are not included in the drought declaration, with the governor's office saying that those areas have enough water storage to get through the summer. The Department of Ecology said that drinking water supplies are holding up, but that the Department of Health is monitoring closely.

Laura Watson, director of the state Department of Ecology, said that the drought came as a surprise to many of them because of the robust snowpack in the Cascade Mountains.

Last week, Inslee declared a state of emergency throughout Washington relating to the growing risk of wildfires, including a statewide prohibition on most outdoor and agricultural burning through Sept. 30.

State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said that statewide there have already been more than 900 fires with an estimated 219 square miles burned, just shy of the total land burned in all of 2019.

More than 95% of Washington is either abnormally dry or in official drought with 52.7% of the state being in severe, extreme, or exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought monitor.

Rain and snow in Washington from April to June were third-lowest in 127 years of record-keeping with only 3.7 inches (9.4 centimeters), according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.