WATCH CBN Studio 5's Exclusive Interview: Amy Grant on 30th Anniversary Release of 'Heart in Motion'

ABOVE: Watch CBN Studio 5's exclusive interview with Amy Grant.

Amy Grant has released a special 30th-anniversary edition of her iconic album, Heart In Motion.

The double-disc anniversary edition includes never-before-released tracks and updated remixes of the hit singles "Baby Baby," "Every Heartbeat," "That's What Love Is For," "I Will Remember You," and "Good For Me," which all made the Billboard Top 10.

Originally released March 5, 1991, the original album was nominated for a Grammy and sold more than 5 million copies. The 30th-anniversary edition of the album was released Friday.

In addition, Grant is preparing to hit the road. Her 39 city tour will begin Aug. 5 in Beaver Creek, Co., and will run into November. After the tour winds down, she will be joining forces with her husband Vince Gill for another Christmas at the Ryman residency in Nashville, TN.

In an exclusive interview with CBN's Studio 5 at her home on Friday, the six-time Grammy Award winner said, "I'm so glad I get to work."

"You know as someone who's toured off and on for 40 years, there is always something in the back of your mind going, 'I wonder if it would feel very liberating to never have to pack another suitcase.' Because you know with my husband and I, to go to work, we have to leave," the singer said. "It's a lot less complicated now. We're empty nesters."

"But you know everybody kind of flirts with 'Some people get to stay home.' But then, all of the sudden we stay home, you know for over a year. I'm so grateful to get to pack a bag," she added.

When asked if could she believe it has been 30 years since "Heart in Motion" was released, Grant replied, "Here's the greatest thing to me. When I was writing songs for that record, I was pregnant with my daughter Millie. My first baby girl. And then the album came out and she was tiny. By the time I got to perform "Baby, Baby" which was written about her, on the Grammys, she walked out to me. And those are memories I will cherish forever," she continued. "The Fourth of July, she announced to our family that she's pregnant. Her first baby."

She recalled during the making of the album, there was "such great creative energy."

"Life was full of possibilities at that point. Already everything that had happened to me in music was way far beyond what I had dreamed, Grant said. "It takes a team, everything does."

When asked about her move into mainstream music, she said she just wanted to make music.

"I wanted to make not just faith-based music. The first time I got on a stage in high school with my guitar and writing songs, I sang all kinds of songs," Grant said.

"Music can capture everything," she told CBN's Studio 5. "A broken heart. Trying to figure your way through the world. You can sing an old hymn that you grew up singing next to your great-grandmother and go, 'Oh, That's where I came from.' It was just my desire to write songs about everything."

Grant recalled during the making of the "Heart in Motion" album, and the resulting tour, she had two young children on the road with her. Her nanny also kept her down to earth.

"I would walk off a stage, just sung to 15,000 people, and she'd go, 'I've saved this diaper for you,' the singer said with a laugh. "So whatever prima donna thing was happening in other worlds was not happening in my world."

"I had dreamed of that. And I was getting to do music and that. I think it made me see the world through a really positive lens. A joyful, kind lens. And I look back at that record, and I thought that really reflects that time in life," Grant explained.