'We're in it Forever': Chip and Joanna Gaines Share Secret to Their Long-Lasting Marriage

Chip and Joanna Gaines have stayed busy over the years with multiple renovation projects, growing their Magnolia Network, and raising five children together. The couple agrees that despite the ups and downs, they would never give it up.

The "Fixer Upper" stars, who have been married for 18 years, shared the key to their long-lasting relationship during a recent interview with Access Hollywood.

"One thing that I would say is our superpower is that Jo and I are not quitters," Chip said. "Throwing in the towel is not something honestly that ever even comes to mind."

He explained that from the very beginning of their marriage, the devout Christians felt that "divorce or leaving one another is not really an option for us."

"Somehow that little foundation has definitely served us well because things have definitely been challenging. We're not perfect and we have issues and trials and errors just like anybody," Chip, 46, continued. "But I would say it's funny when you say 'throwing in the towel,' in fairness, I would admit if we had considered it along the way."

'We're in it forever," he assured fans of the couple.

The former HGTV star mentioned the "real estate crisis" during the late 2000s when they "had multiple opportunities to quit and throw in the towel" but that it wasn't in their "DNA."

"You can't ever lose if you don't quit. Jo and I show up every day and sometimes it's right and sometimes it's not, but we keep putting one foot in front of the other," he concluded.

Joanna, 43, also talked about turning down a new engagement ring that Chip offered to get her. She said the original ring reminded her of "a guy working his butt off so I could get this ring."

"I don't even remember what year it was. He said, 'I want to upgrade your diamond to something that's almost flawless, this perfect diamond. That can be our beautiful anniversary story," she recalled. "And I said, 'Don't touch my diamond.'"

The Magnolia Network officially launches Thursday, as both a part of Discovery+ and as an app.

Plus, there's a sneak peek offering shows on food, gardening, and design tips. This includes season one of the new series "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" and "Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines."

The couple is thrilled to share more about what's been developing for them over the last few years.

"We love this challenge," Joanna said. "We don't really have certain expectations other than our number one goal is to create inspiring content, telling beautiful stories. And we can't wait for the world to see the full slate of shows that we have to offer."

To find out more about Magnolia Network and Fixer Upper, click here.