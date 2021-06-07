'Our Country Is Being Destroyed Before Our Very Eyes': Trump Tells NC GOP America's Survival Depends on This One Thing

Former President Donald Trump is launching a new series of public appearances, telling hundreds of Republican officials and activists on Saturday at the North Carolina GOP convention that the survival of America depends on electing Republicans at every level of government starting with midterm elections next year.

Trump, 74, teased the prospect of another presidential bid of his own in 2024 but vowed first to be an active presence on the campaign trail for those who share his values in next year's fight for control of Congress.

"The survival of America depends on our ability to elect Republicans at every level starting with the midterms next year," Trump charged early in a speech that spanned nearly an hour and a half.

The former president also took aim at the Biden administration, which he called "the most radical left-wing administration in history."

"As we gather tonight our country is being destroyed before our very eyes," he said.

"You look at our border, it is wide open. Illegal immigration is skyrocketing at a level that we've never seen before, and this is over a period of a few months," Trump said. "Drugs are pouring in. Gas prices are soaring. Our industries are being pillaged by foreign cyber-attacks. That's a lack of respect for our country and our leaders."

Trump's speech was the opening appearance in what is expected to be a new phase of rallies and public events. Out of office for more than four months and banned from his social media accounts, the former president hopes to use such events to elevate his voice ahead of another potential presidential run.

Facebook just extended its ban against Trump for a full two years, preventing him from returning to the social media platform until after the 2022 congressional elections.

His advisers are already eyeing subsequent appearances in Ohio, Florida, Alabama and Georgia to help bolster midterm candidates and energize voters.

Meanwhile, Trump's daughter-in-law and North Carolina native Lara Trump briefly took the stage to announce she would not run for the Senate there because of family obligations.

The former president then announced his endorsement of U.S. Rep. Ted Budd in the crowded North Carolina Republican primary, which includes former Gov. Pat McCrory.

"You can't pick people who have already lost two races and do not stand for our values," Trump said.

McCrory served as the North Carolina governor from 2013 to 2017 but lost elections before and after his term.