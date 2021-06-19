'We are Called to Make People Our First Priority': KY Church Kicks Off 'Heart The City' Week of Service Campaign

The 7 Hills Church in Florence, Ky., has announced it's on a mission to "love" the residents of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Northern Kentucky.

From Sunday, June 20 through Saturday, June 26, more than 1,000 church volunteers will participate in "Heart the City," an annual week of service benefiting communities in the greater Cincinnati area and in Northern Kentucky.

In 2019, 824 volunteers served at 61 different locations in and around Cincinnati during "Heart the City." Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "Heart the City" week was postponed last year, and the 7 Hills Church invested $200,000 in COVID-19 relief response instead. This funding was able to provide over 19,000 "go boxes" with food and supplies for the community, 12,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to frontline workers, forest responders, and families in need, and 50,000 pounds of food was packed and distributed.

This year, "Heart the City" volunteers will participate in 84 unique service projects, including landscaping, painting, organizing, cleaning, food distribution, and more in various neighborhoods throughout the city of Cincinnati and the Northern Kentucky region.

"'Heart the City' was born over 10 years ago out of a desire to make life better for our neighbors by meeting their basic needs through our generous, passionate volunteers," said Marcus Mecum, senior pastor of 7 Hills Church. "As followers of Jesus, we are called to make people our first priority, and this week of service is just one way of doing that."

"Heart the City Week" kicks off with a hygiene pack distribution on Sunday, which will provide 2,000 personal hygiene kits to those experiencing homelessness.

While many service project slots have already filled, the church is seeking volunteers to help with the following:

Monday, June 21:

Trash Pick Up in Lincoln Heights

Finishing Hygiene Kits

Light Landscaping and Clean up at Heartland Pointe

Tuesday, June 22

Serving Academy of World Languages

Cleanup at Valley Interfaith Community Resource Center

Landscaping with Holly Hill (Highland Heights, KY location)

Wednesday, June 23

Painting at The Salvation Army (West End)

Painting with Reset Ministries (Addiction Recovery)

Serving with Meals on Wheels - Day 2

Painting & More at Kelly Elementary

Serving with Welcome House

Thursday, June 24

Beautify the Campus of Crayons to Computers

Writing Cards to Servicemen and Women and Veterans

Friday, June 25

Landscaping at Sherman Elementary

To volunteer for a service project, click here.