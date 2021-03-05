'Experience the Holy Spirit': NBC's 'The Voice' Winner Jordan Smith Unveils Biblical Lyrics in New Music

After winning season nine of NBC's "The Voice," he became the highest-selling artist to emerge from the show.

Jordan Smith usually sings pop, but he just released his first Christian single titled Great You Are.

The lyrics of the song are based on the Bible passage where Jesus told the Pharisees that the rocks would cry out if people were silent. The song was written by Smith, Jeff Sojka, and Matt Armstrong.

Smith, who's always expressed his faith through his music, now says his beliefs will take center stage.

"It's really special for me to take this moment and say back to the Lord, let everything I am declare your glory, to help tell your story, the story of your Gospel. Let everything I am point the world back to you," Smith told The Christian Post.

"When we wrote this song ... I knew it was special," the singer said. "But I didn't take a moment and stop and think about how special it was for me as an artist and the journey that I've been on since 'The Voice.'"

Smith told the CP that even though people change and even though one's life has its ups and downs, God remains steady.

"He's always faithful, He's constant, He's good, and He loves us unconditionally," he stated. "It's important to stop and remind ourselves of just how good He is and how faithful He is in our lives. Whenever we lay down all of those heartbreaks, all of those trials, all of those, even blessings, down to Him, it's just refreshing. It brings new life to our spirit, and I hope that that's what the song can do for people."

The performer told the website he wants his new music to help the world experience the Holy Spirit.

"I have constantly tried to create moments in music where people can experience the Holy Spirit, and the closeness of God, even if maybe they don't know that's what they're feeling," Smith explained.

The singer will reportedly be releasing a new full-length Christian album.

"I have a lot of new songs. I have a whole project that's pretty much ready to go, and this is just the first of many," Smith said. "So I'm really looking forward to continuing in the same direction as 'Great You Are' with a full project and getting that to you very soon."