Another Canadian Pastor Could Be Facing Jail for Not Following Strict COVID Rules

There are new fears another Canadian pastor could be on his way to jail for fighting government restrictions on worship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calgary, Alberta Pastor Artur Pawlowski, a Polish immigrant, has just received a health order listing rules that must be followed this week to keep his church from being shut down.

A warrant for his arrest if he violates the COVID-19 restrictions has already been issued.

Observers say Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church in Edmonton received a similar health order before he was sent to jail for 35 days for not following it.

Pawlowski gained international attention when police showed up at his church on Easter weekend checking for compliance with local COVID guidelines.

The pastor continues to push back against officials who visit the church, but some feel police may now be about to arrest him.

Coates is currently on trial for not following government COVID-19 health rules.

His church began meeting at another location when police put a fence around it, a barrier that was later torn down by protestors.

Life Church Muskoka in Ontario had its worship service interrupted by police while trying to fully comply with government COVID-19 restrictions.

The church called the police response "heavy-handed."

Pastor Dan Roberts of Life Church told CBN News, "An officer of the peace is there to 'rule to protect' and 'serve to empower.' And I didn't see that happen. I saw an agenda manifest that (police) wanted to enforce some law that (police) had interpreted and, unfortunately in my opinion, was interpreted wrong."

Pastor John Arnott of Catch the Fire Ministries and the Toronto Blessing phoned Roberts after the incident and told CBN News that religious liberty in Canada must be respected.

"I think we're allowing the health department to dictate to our political leaders," Arnott said, "I think a word to the police would be, 'Just go a little bit easier with this kind of thing.'"