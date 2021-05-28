As USA Today Censors Girl Athlete, Most Americans Say Trans Athletes Should Play on Teams That Match Birth Gender

A new study shows a majority of Americans believe transgender people's participation in sports should be based on their birth gender rather than their gender identity.

As CBN News has reported, more than 30 states have introduced bills that would restrict transgender youth from access to girls' sports.

Governors in Idaho, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, and West Virginia have already signed bills outlawing transgender students from competing in girls' sports teams in public schools.

Gallup reports 62% of Americans say trans athletes should only be allowed to play on sports teams that correspond with their birth gender, while 34% say they should be able to play on teams that match their gender identity.

*** Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Among party, gender, and age subgroups, only Democrats (55%) express majority support for transgender athletes playing on teams matching their gender identity.

According to recent Gallup polling, 0.6% of the U.S. population identifies as transgender.

Results for this latest Gallup poll are based on telephone interviews conducted May 3-18, 2021, with a random sample of 1,016 American adults.

Meanwhile, trans activists are still having a big impact on the left-leaning news media. USA Today censored the young woman who recently wrote an op-ed about losing to trans athletes who were born as males.

The Federalist reports the editors of USA Today caved to activists' demands and changed the word "male" to "transgender" throughout Chelsea Mitchell's op-ed on her experiences of having to compete against males in high school sports.

The changes in Mitchell's article were made days later by the newspaper's editors who wrote: "This column has been updated to reflect USA TODAY's standards and style guidelines," the editor's note at the top of the article states. "We regret that hurtful language was used."

Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) attorney Christiana Holcomb called out the newspaper for its hypocrisy.

"@USATODAY published our client Chelsea Mitchell's opinion about the unfairness she experienced being forced to compete against male athletes. But after backlash from the woke mob, editors unilaterally changed Chelsea's words & called them "hurtful language," Holcomb wrote.

.@USATODAY published our client Chelsea Mitchell's opinion about the unfairness she experienced being forced to compete against male athletes. But after backlash from the woke mob, editors unilaterally changed Chelsea's words & called them "hurtful language." 1/3 pic.twitter.com/tAtzrZgPzt — Christiana Holcomb (@ChristianaADF) May 26, 2021

In a second tweet, Holcomb asked: What was the "hurtful language" that editors deleted from Chelsea's opinion piece three days after publication? The word "male."

"USA Today violated its principles to appease the mob. This blatant censorship violates the trust we place in media to be honest brokers of public debate," the ADF attorney wrote.

Holcomb noted Chelsea's experience and viewpoint matters, and the ADF posted her original op-ed to their website.

You can read it here.

In his article for The Federalist, Jordan Davidson, a staff writer for the website, wrote:

"While USA Today did not respond to The Federalist's request for comment, the corrupt corporate media outlet has a long track record of using its editorial power to subdue dissenting opinions or push certain agendas. In addition to often issuing partisan "fact checks" that seek to prop up slanted, unnecessary, and long-winded explanations to cover for Democrats, the corporate media outlet also employs college students to assist Big Tech in censoring media they don't agree with or like."