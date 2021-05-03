Caught on Live Mic: 2 IL School Board Members Brag About Indoctrinating College Students with Leftist Ideology

Two professors at Roosevelt University in Illinois were caught boasting on an open Zoom call that they teach their students about reorganizing America in ways that some consider to be Marxist.

The West Cook News reports Gina Harris and Ralph Martire, who also serve on the school board of Oak Park and River Forest High School, were caught gloating about their far-left concepts and "social justice" on a live microphone right before the start of a February online school board meeting.

"I mean, it's all social justice. All day, every day, I get to talk about the things I love. I'm really living the life over here," Harris, an adjunct professor at Roosevelt said.

Calling "social justice" a part of everything, she said was teaching "middle school theory and practice" to future K-12 teachers, the newspaper reported.

"Yeah. I always flip out the kids that take my master's class on fiscal policy and public budgets within the first three or four classes are devoted to the philosophy of social justice and how you organize society. We don't talk about one, you know, budgetary item," Martire, a professor of public policy and public administration at the Illinois university, added.

"They're like, oh, man. Professor Martire, this is a really weird way to teach a budget," he said.

Shortly after, Martire added: "If you don't understand your values, you can't allocate resources among public priorities that are scarce, but all needed. Right?"

At this point, an unknown speaker interrupted the pair, saying: "Just so you guys know, you're out there, you're on the mic in the auditorium."

"Thank you. We're cool with that, we're loving consumers. Yes. Okay, well, anyway, I am, because this is now officially like hybrid. We are officially hybrid," Harris replied.

In addition to her teaching duties at Mayfield Elementary, Harris is also a liaison officer between the nation's largest teacher's union, the National Education Association, as well as its state affiliate the Illinois Education Association, according to the West Cook News.



According to his university bio page, besides his work at Roosevelt, Martire is the executive director of the Center for Tax and Budget Accountability, a left-leaning think tank "committed to ensuring that state, federal and local workforce, education, fiscal, economic and budget policies are fair and just, and to promoting opportunity for all, regardless of race, ethnicity or income class."

Listen to the professors' conversation below: