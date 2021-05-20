Rep. Ted Budd to CBN News: America Must Have Israel's Back

U.S. Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) spoke to CBN News Thursday on Faith Nation about why Israel has a right to defend itself against terrorist attacks by Hamas and why he thinks the U.S. needs to firmly stand with Israel in the latest Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a recent speech, Budd also said, "The de-escalation in this conflict should begin and end with Hamas. They must stop their terrorist attacks on Israel immediately, and until they do, Israel has every right to defend themselves and the United States of America should have their back."

