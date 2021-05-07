'Standing in the Gap': Pro-Life Group Celebrates Over 4,000 Babies Saved from Abortion During Pandemic

Can anything good come out of a pandemic lockdown? The pro-life group Human Coalition answers with a definite "yes" and "amen" to that question.

The group reports more than 4,000 unborn children headed for abortion were rescued from death during the lockdowns last year through their outreach. The coalition also is celebrating the milestone of 20,000 abortion-minded women who changed their minds and chose to let their babies be born since the group rescued its first mother and child in 2010.

While the pandemic presented huge challenges to most ministries and saw many businesses collapse, Human Coalition President Jeff Bradford told The Christian Post (CP) that when the lockdowns began, his group was already geared up with the technology to reach expectant mothers with telecare and virtual options.

"We were able to continue to minister to women and just save lives, which was amazing," Bradford said.

Within just a weekend, the organization was able to shift all of its nurses online.

"When the pandemic hit, because we're a technology-driven company, we were able to move very quickly into a virtual model with all of our brick-and-mortar clinics," Bradford said.

Telecare is a great fit for the 18-to-24-year-old group most needing their services because that generation is very comfortable with technology. It allowed the Human Coalition staff to be able to shorten the wait for appointments and let the mothers talk to someone about their pregnancy much sooner, Bradford told the CP.

"We also were able to get twice as many women through the doors than we were in the traditional brick-and-mortar model, and it really breaks down geographic and transportation issues," he said. "So we are able to serve a much broader client, get them in faster because we're counseling them immediately and not having to wait days before they show up."

Human Coalition has seven brick-and-mortar clinics available to women in Cleveland, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, and Charlotte, as well as two exclusively Telecare Women's Clinics staffed with nurses and social workers. Its purpose is to show women that abortion is not the only option they have when faced with an unexpected pregnancy and to offer counseling, resources, and a continuum of care as they choose life for their babies.

The pandemic has increased anxiety and economic uncertainty for many of these mothers, Bradford says, making the choice of life for the unborn child an even braver one.

"Choosing life for her child is one of the most courageous and brave things a woman can do because you know these women are in tough situations and what we do is help empower them...," he said.

Empower them by offering a true alternative to abortion that helps them choose life. Something Bradford calls "standing in the gap" for these women.

As a result, despite the pandemic, hardship, and tough situations, Bradford says this Mother's Day there is much to celebrate.

"Imagine all the moms who will get to celebrate Mother's Day with their child in just a few days. Imagine all the families who will get to make a lifetime of memories together. Imagine all the boys and girls who will grow up, attend school, play sports, celebrate holidays, and could go on to have children of their own one day," Bradford said in a statement. "We thank God for using Human Coalition to help save preborn children and to provide resources, services, and hope to women in need."