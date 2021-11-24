MSNBC Airs Segment Railing Against Thanksgiving as Holiday Centered on ‘Genocide,’ ‘White Supremacy’

Heading into the holiday week, MSNBC aired a segment claiming to share the “real history” behind Thanksgiving, painting it as nothing more than a celebration of “genocide” and “white supremacy.”

Appearing on host Tiffany Cross’ show “Cross Connection,” leftist commentator Gyasi Ross said white Americans “are still killing native and black Americans with no fear of reprisal” and asserted many people “are still waiting for white Americans to bring some value” to the world and “to match the mythology of Thanksgiving.”

"Instead of bringing stuffing and biscuits, those settlers brought genocide and violence," Gyasi Ross says about the history of American Thanksgiving. "That genocide and violence is still on the menu." pic.twitter.com/DLkocjrdqV — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 20, 2021

“The mythology of Thanksgiving closely mirrors the mythology of America,” Ross said. “And that mythology is the image that white Americans love to see of themselves: White settlers come to a strange land in good faith, bringing something of great value that enriches the people who are already here. The natives also bring something of immense value: equal exchange. That closely mimics the mythology of white America.”

“It is how America wants to see itself,” the progressive writer continued, before launching into a diatribe condemning the evils of Thanksgiving.

“The truth is pilgrims did not bring turkey, sweet potato pie or cranberries to Thanksgiving,” Ross argued. “[T]hey brought nothing of value. But they got fed. They got schooled. Thanksgiving — it makes sense. There is much for white Americans to be thankful for. But I’m still trying to figure out what indigenous people received of value. Instead of bringing stuffing and biscuits, those settlers brought genocide and violence. That genocide and violence is still on the menu, as state-sponsored violence against native and black Americans is commonplace.”

Ross said “violent private white supremacy is celebrated and subsidized” across the U.S., pointing to the well-known instances of black people who had died during police interactions. He also likened the prison system to “chattel slavery” propagated by white people.

“That is the reality of Thanksgiving,” he sternly asserted. “Many of us are still waiting for white Americans to bring something of value, still waiting for white America to match the mythology of Thanksgiving — freedom, justice, equality, reparations for 2.5 billion acres of stolen native land, reparations for 256 years of stolen labor, reparations for stealing native children. Stop the killing, it’s still happening. Stop the theft, it’s still happening.”

Ross ended his harangue by urging white Americans to “return the land” — presumably the entirety of the country — to minorities.

“Then and only then, we can all be equally thankful,” he said. “Peace.”

Conservatives and social media users were quick to condemn the angry segment.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeted, “Come for the lies; stay for the anti-American hate.”

Chad Felix Greene, a writer for The Federalist, described Ross and Cross as “relentlessly hateful, miserable people” while commentator Drew Holden asked, “Is it just me, or does this annual diatribe get a little more unhinged every year?”

Another social media user, Sarah Haider, wrote, “Where, but in the West, can a narrative so patently one-sided, hyperbolic, and vicious towards the majority race be aired on national television?”

“We should encourage this from Democrats,” added talk radio host Buck Sexton. “More woke lunacy, please. Degrade the greatest country ever created. Spit all over our traditions. Finally, a solid majority of Americans are seeing the Left for what it is. A reckoning is coming. Midterms will be just the start.”

Korean Christian commentator Kangmin Lee tweeted, “Imagine being this miserable and bitter all the time.”

