WATCH: Israel Celebrates 'Unwavering Partnership' with Christians Through Global Media Summit

11-11-2021
CBN News
French tourists look at the Temple Mount compound from the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)a
JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel is reaching out to Christians around the globe on Thursday with its 5th annual Christian Media Summit.

The summit is designed by the Government Press Office to bring together leading Christian news executives and opinion leaders to discuss topics that matter to Christians. Israel’s goal is to strengthen its relationship the Christian community and “declare its unwavering partnership with Christians around the world.”

You can watch the summit right here at 11 a.m. ET by clicking the video below.

 

You can also watch it on CBN's Jerusalem Dateline Facebook page. 

Israeli leaders believe the summit is a sign of unity between Israel and Christians.

“In the Middle East, there is only one place that fully protects Christian life, where the Christian community is growing, thriving and prospering, and that’s in the State of Israel,” said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. “And today more than ever, Israel stands united with Christians, we are brothers and sisters, we are united, and we won’t let anyone extinguish our light."

