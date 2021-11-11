WATCH: Israel Celebrates 'Unwavering Partnership' with Christians Through Global Media Summit

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel is reaching out to Christians around the globe on Thursday with its 5th annual Christian Media Summit.

The summit is designed by the Government Press Office to bring together leading Christian news executives and opinion leaders to discuss topics that matter to Christians. Israel’s goal is to strengthen its relationship the Christian community and “declare its unwavering partnership with Christians around the world.”

You can watch the summit right here at 11 a.m. ET by clicking the video below.