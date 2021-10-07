Biden's Presidency Tanking in the Polls, Majority Say His Administration Not Competent to Run the Country

President Joe Biden's approval rating from the American people has dropped yet again as his Build Back Better agenda continues to be stalled in the Democrat-controlled Congress.

A new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday shows a mere 38% of Americans approve of the president's actions.

It is Biden's lowest job performance score he's received from Americans since taking office.

His approval was already down to 42% just a few weeks ago after the Afghanistan fiasco and the southern border crisis.

Biden had a high of 50% back in February, only a month after he took office.

Among Democrats, he still has an 80% approval rating, compared to 4% from Republicans, and 32% from Independents.

According to the Quinnipiac poll, Biden received negative scores in the double digits on all but one key issue when Americans were asked about his handling of the following issues:

The response to the coronavirus: 48 percent approve, while 50 percent disapprove

The economy: 39 percent approve, while 55 percent disapprove

His job as Commander in Chief of the U.S. military: 37 percent approve, while 58 percent disapprove

Taxes: 37 percent approve, while 54 percent disapprove

Foreign policy: 34 percent approve, while 58 percent disapprove

Immigration issues: 25 percent approve, while 67 percent disapprove

The situation at the Mexican border: 23 percent approve, while 67 percent disapprove

The survey also reveals that more than half of Americans say the Biden administration is not competent in running the government (55% disapprove and only 42% approve).

"Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency, President Biden is being hammered on all sides as his approval rating continues its downward slide to a number not seen since the tough scrutiny of the Trump administration," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said in a prepared statement.

On the President's handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, the poll shows only 28% of Americans think the U.S. did the right thing by withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan. Digging deeper, 50% think the U.S. should have withdrawn some troops from Afghanistan but not all troops and 15% think the U.S. should not have withdrawn any troops from Afghanistan.

For its latest poll, Quinnipiac surveyed 1,326 U.S. adults nationwide from October 1-4 with a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, directed by Doug Schwartz, Ph.D. since 1994, conducts independent, non-partisan national and state polls on politics and issues. Surveys adhere to industry best practices and are based on random samples of adults using random digit dialing with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***