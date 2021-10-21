Sarah Davis Steps Down from RZIM Leadership Role to Launch New Ministry

Sarah Davis, daughter of the late evangelist Ravi Zacharias, will step down from her role as CEO of her father's organization to begin her own ministry.

According to Christianity Today, Davis plans to launch Encounter with the goal of "carrying the Gospel invitation to individuals and engaging in their questions so that they may encounter the love of Christ and enter a relationship with Him."

Zacharias, who died of cancer in May of last year, founded the Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM) in 1984. He passed the leadership on to Davis, shortly before allegations surfaced about her father's sexual misconduct.

Davis will reportedly still have some contact with RZIM as Encounter is expected to share office space with RZIM in its five-story building in Alpharetta, Ga.

It may also receive funding from RZIM as the ministry tries to restore itself into the charitable organization it once was.

Several people who are familiar with Encounter's future plans say multiple speakers from RZIM will come alongside Davis.

In leaving RZIM, Davis joins a long list of staff and board members who have also walked away from the organization. There are currently 12 members on the RZIM board, compared to 21 members at the time of Zacharias' death.

The ministry announced earlier this year that a name change was forthcoming and said it was removing Zacharias' teachings from its website and social media.

The organization previously stated it is "seeking the Lord's will regarding the future of this ministry," adding its leaders are "learning much through this time and hope to have the chance to apply these lessons in the future."