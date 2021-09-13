2 CA Recall Bombshells: Actress Accuses Newsom Wife of Weinstein Coverup, Plus Voters Told They've Already Voted

The recall race in California is entering its final stretch with Sept. 14th as the final day of voting, and there appear to be several bombshells that are shaking up the race.

Appearing with Republican California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder at a press conference Sunday, activist and former actress Rose McGowan repeated her claims from recent days that Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, attempted to persuade her in 2017 not to go public with her allegations of sexual misconduct against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

"So this woman, I don't know, some blonde lady name with the last name of the Newsom, cold-calls me, and was like, David Boies wants to know what it would take to make you happy," McGowan said during an appearance on "The Rubin Report," according to Fox News.

Boies is an attorney who represented Weinstein.

McGowan said Sunday she didn't recognize the firm's name at the time. "I had no idea who that was. So, I just said nothing and hung up on her. That was my last contact with her," she said.

Siebel Newsom's office described the allegations as a "complete fabrication." In a brief interview with The Associated Press, Newsom characterized McGowan's claims as a "last-minute classic hit piece" from one of Elder's supporters.

The governor called Elder desperate and grasping, saying McGowan's claims about his wife "just shows you how low things go in campaigns these days."

Elder said that he does not know if McGowan's allegations are true, but he told Fox LA that McGowan "has produced emails that were sent to her from Gavin Newsom's wife."

"It's a double standard."@larryelder brings up allegations made by @rosemcgowan against Jennifer Newsom. "I don't know if it's true...but if that allegation was made about my significant other...it would be all over the place....the mainstream media doesn't give a damn." pic.twitter.com/Nu7jfV5qf5 — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) September 11, 2021

McGowan said Sunday she was no longer a Democrat. Even though she and Elder have different points of view on certain policies, she believed he was "the better candidate and the better man," according to Fox News.

Financial disclosures show Newsom did accept expensive bottles of wine from Boies who was hired to dig up dirt on Weinstein's sexual assault accusers, including McGowan, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Meanwhile, in another last-minute recall revelation, some San Fernando Valley, California voters said they had gone to the local polls to vote, only to be told that the computers showed they had already voted even though they had not.

KTLA-TV reports one voter said there were several people who had been told the same thing. West Hills resident Estelle Bender, 88, told the station she filled out a provisional ballot and "left really angry."

"I'd still like to know how I voted," Bender said.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office said in a statement that provisional ballots are a "failsafe option" to ensure that everyone's votes are counted.

"Once the eligibility of the voter is verified, the ballots are processed and counted," the statement added.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been campaigning with Newsom in an attempt to motivate voters before Tuesday's election.

The election will determine whether Newsom can complete his first term or will be tossed out of office more than a year early. Voters are being asked two questions: Should Newsom be recalled and, if so, who should replace him? If he gets a majority vote on the first question, the second question with the names of 46 replacement candidates is irrelevant. Otherwise, the highest vote-getter among the replacement candidates would become governor.

