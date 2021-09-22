'Humble Yourselves in the Sight of the Lord': Powerful Images from 'See You at the Pole' Student Prayer Rallies

Students around the world met around school flagpoles Wednesday to boldly seek God together.

They were participating in the 21st annual "See You at the Pole" (SYATP) prayer rally where students meet before school to lift up their friends, families, teachers, and their nation to God. It is a student-initiated, student-organized, and student-led event.

The event involves students in elementary schools, middle/junior high schools, high schools, and colleges/universities across the nation and around the world.

According to the SYATP organization's website, it's just about one thing - prayer. The theme for the event this year is a Bible verse found in the New Testament:

"Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and he shall lift you up."- James 4:10

Beginning in 1990 as a grassroots movement, the student-led event has spread to more than 64 nations with more than 1 million participants.

The event is part of a week-long series of events and this year's theme is "Just Pray."

There's no sponsor for the SYATP event. A diverse mix of approximately 100 church denominations, nonprofit ministries, and other organizations are listed as "Supporting Ministries" who promote, endorse, or otherwise support the student prayer rally.

Here's a small sampling of the images from the many SYATP events that were posted to social media. Some student groups even posted their local prayer event live on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or Instagram.

Some Christian schools even incorporated music into their local event like this one from the First Baptist School in Brownsville, Texas.

Students at Gravette High School in Gravette, Arkansas, closed out their local prayer event with a verse from "Amazing Grace."

FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) students from Winfield High School and Hurricane Middle School located in Putnam County, West Virginia, posted their student-led prayer event on Twitter.

FCA students from Winfield High and Hurricane Middle participated in the student-led "See You at The Pole" event this morning at their schools. #PutnamProud pic.twitter.com/KnupbZUrMb — Putnam County Schools (@PutnamWVSchools) September 22, 2021

Even bad weather didn't stop students from praying. This image is from the SYATP at Central Noble Jr., and Sr. High School located in Albion, Indiana.

See You at the Pole had to be held inside today! Thankful for our Cougars For Christ group and the students and staff who joined. #seeyouatthepole2021 pic.twitter.com/gxZwfSABI7 — Central Noble Jr Sr High (@CNJrSrHigh) September 22, 2021

Here's an image of students participating in their local prayer rally at the pole before school at Walt Disney Elementary School in Alvin, Texas.

Lucy Abeyta, a math teacher and track coach at Sun Ridge Middle School in El Paso, Texas, posted these images from their prayer event at the pole.

These Generals made it happen! See you at the pole 2021 #FCA pic.twitter.com/VkFyNuXSdn — Lucy Abeyta (@labeyta_SRMS) September 22, 2021

Suzanne Young, a teacher at the Piedmont Intermediate 5th and 6th grade, posted photos from their student prayer rally in Piedmont, Oklahoma.

Jonathan Skinner, a reporter at WBRC-TV in Birmingham, Alabama tweeted this image of students praying at the pole at Oak Mountain Middle School.

Students at Oak Mountain Middle School are gathering for See You at the Pole today. It's an annual event where students come together to pray for their community, country, and world. pic.twitter.com/7VyeE5ZL8I — Jonathan Skinner (@jskinnertv) September 22, 2021

The First Baptist Church in Augusta, Kansas, tweeted an image of students at Augusta High School participating in the prayer rally.

See You at the Pole 2021 at Augusta High School. Excited to see what God can do through this generation! #syatp

photo credit Brad Cox pic.twitter.com/v1OMfQdj4W — FirstBaptistChurchAugusta (@first_augusta) September 22, 2021

The Forest High School FCA group in Ocala, Florida, posted an image of their prayer event on Instagram.

Allison Sandridge also posted these images from the student prayer event at Foyil Public School located in Foyil, Oklahoma.

