U.S. State Department Posts 'Worldwide Caution' Warning to Travelers Following Death of Bin Laden's Successor

The U.S. State Department posted a "Worldwide Caution" warning to travelers on its website Tuesday following Sunday's counterterrorism strike in Afghanistan that killed Osama bin Laden's successor, Ayman al-Zawahri.

As CBN News reported Monday, Al-Zawahri was killed in a drone strike on the safe house where he was hiding in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

The U.S. used two extremely accurate R9X Hellfire missiles to kill the al-Qaeda leader as he stepped onto the balcony of the house. The missiles don't explode, rather, they use razor-like blades which eliminate the target.

Officials said no civilians were killed in the operation.

In its website post, the State Department said it believes there is a higher potential for anti-American violence in response to the death al-Zawahri.

"Following al-Zawahri's death, supporters of al- Qa'ida, or its affiliated terrorist organizations, may seek to attack U.S. facilities, personnel, or citizens," the department said.

The State Department warned "current information suggests that terrorist organizations continue to plan terrorist attacks against U.S. interests in multiple regions across the globe. These attacks may employ a wide variety of tactics including suicide operations, assassinations, kidnappings, hijackings, and bombings."

The department also advised U.S. citizens who are traveling abroad to "maintain a high level of vigilance."

"As terrorist attacks, political violence (including demonstrations), criminal activities, and other security incidents often take place without any warning, U.S. citizens are strongly encouraged to maintain a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness when traveling abroad," the department explained.

It also instructed when planning a trip and prior to departing the United States, U.S. citizens should consult country specific Travel Advisories and information pages on travel.state.gov.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***