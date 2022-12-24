Hollywood Actress Shares Her 'Daily Prayer,' What She Hopes God One Day Tells Her

Legendary “Little Mermaid” star Jodi Benson said she tries to find a way to serve others each and every day, explaining her hopes for the legacy she leaves behind for her family.

“I would like God to be able to look at me and say, ‘You loved well and you served well,'” Benson recently told CBN’s Faithwire at the red carpet premiere of “The Wingfeather Saga.” “My daily prayer … is to be light, salt, and love every single day when we wake up.”

She said she ponders how she can love and serve someone each day.

“That’s all I’ve got — I’ve only got today,” Benson said. “And I want to be my best today.”

As for “The Wingfeather Saga,” a new animated show from Angel Studios, Benson said she’s elated to be voicing the character Nia, and to be working with fellow Christians on the project.

“It’s really special to work on a project where you love a character,” Benson said. “But when you’re working with a team that are like-minded as far as sharing our faith, it’s just one more element that brings to it a very sweet feeling.”

Benson, who rose to fame after voicing Ariel in Disney’s 1989 animated feature “The Little Mermaid,” has openly shared her Christian faith over the years.

She said she’s been “blown away” when looking back on the last four decades of her life.

“I’m incredibly blessed, incredibly honored,” Benson said.

