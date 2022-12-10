'I Magnify Him…I Glorify Him…I Praise Him': NFL Legend Deion Sanders Gives God All the Glory During Press Conference

Football great Deion Sanders praised and glorified God during an introductory press conference Dec. 4 commemorating his new head coaching gig with the University of Colorado.

Rather than leading with self-accolades, Sanders, an outspoken Christian, praised the Lord.

“Wow. Don’t you ever tell me what God ain’t. Don’t you ever tell me His limits,” Sanders said. “Don’t you ever tell me what you’re up against and what you can’t do.”

And he wasn’t done there, as the 55-year-old expressed profound gratitude to the Almighty.

“Out of all the persons in the world, God chose me,” Sanders said. “For that, I thank Him; for that, I love Him; for that, I magnify Him; for that, I glorify Him; for that, I praise Him; for that, I owe Him. Each and every day, I’m trying to please Him.”

Watch Sanders’ comments:

Sanders, who described his move to Colorado as a calling from God, spent the last three seasons leading Jackson State University football in Mississippi before accepting this new role.

Sanders is well-known for his 14 seasons in the NFL, with his coaching career building upon that football legacy.

Earlier this year, he shared how a health struggle resulted in the amputation of two toes and a deeper reliance on his faith.

As Faithwire previously reported, his troubles began in 2021, when he was diagnosed with blood clots in his legs after a surgical procedure and needed two toes on his left foot amputated.

Sanders faced weeks in the hospital and eight surgeries. Despite the dire circumstances, the football star is now thanking Jesus for his recovery, The Christian Post reported.

“It was a blessing, because I could have lost my life very easily. … It was there. It was a thought process of losing my leg from the knee down,” Sanders told Chris Neely of “Thee Pregame Show.” “It was almost there. So when I look up and say ‘Thank you, Jesus,’ it’s because I know the quiet cries at night that were in that hospital.”

Sanders said he is “thankful” to have gone through the ordeal, adding it showed him more about God and his faith.

“I got to really see God’s face and the different personalities of God, I feel,” he said.