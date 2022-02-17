Israeli Health Leaders Recommend Lifting More Travel Restrictions

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli leaders are considering easing more travel restrictions as the country’s Omicron wave continues to die down.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday recommended ending the mandatory quarantine requirement for Israeli citizens returning from travel abroad, even if they are unvaccinated.

The ministry is also recommending scrapping the requirement that incoming travelers present a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flight to Israel. Instead, they will just be tested upon arriving in Israel to help health officials keep track of new variants, Israeli media reported.

Non-Israeli children under the age of 12 will be allowed to enter the country if their parents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, they will be tested upon arrival and required to quarantine until they receive a negative result.

Unvaccinated non-Israeli citizens over the age of 12 will not be allowed in the country, the ministry said.

Health leaders are also recommending lifting the requirement that people present proof of vaccination, a certificate of recovery, or a recent negative COVID test at mass gatherings as of March 1.

For now, masks must still be worn in all indoor areas.

The recommendations are still subject to government approval and will be brought to the so-called “Coronavirus Cabinet” for debate.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is scheduled to hold a meeting on the Health Ministry’s recommendations on Thursday, and he is reportedly in favor of lifting restrictions to help boost Israel’s tourism industry.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***