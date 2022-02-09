‘It’s a Miracle That I’m Alive’: Christian Singer Grateful to Survive Without a Scratch After Flipping Truck in Terrifying Accident

We Are Messengers lead singer Darren Mulligan says he is “OK” and grateful to the Lord after his truck hit ice, lost traction, and flipped over, calling his survival “a miracle.”

“It’s a miracle that I’m alive,” Mulligan wrote on the Christian band’s Instagram page.

The singer shared photos of the accident and an account of the terrifying ordeal. He said he was in his truck driving when he hit ice last week and suddenly slid across lanes. Not wanting to hit another vehicle, he took swift action.

“I couldn’t [bear] the thought of someone being hurt, so I did everything I could to flip my vehicle off the road, and that’s what I did,” he said.

Mulligan said he is sore but that he walked away “without a scratch.” Perhaps most interesting is that he was praying just 10 seconds before the accident — and his invocation was about how his life is in God’s hands.

“I guess God put that to the test, and He has once again proved Himself unbelievably kind,” he wrote.

Mulligan also shared how a good Samaritan man named Efrain stopped on his way to work after seeing the accident to make sure the singer was OK. The man even drove Mulligan to the airport afterward to ensure he would make the band’s show in Greeley, Colorado.

The singer shared a message after the Colorado show as well:

In the end, Mulligan said he walked away from the crash “very grateful” to the Lord.

“I am a very grateful man, more than ever and I’m convinced this to is the goodness of God in my life,” he concluded.

As CBN News previously reported, the We Are Messengers band also experienced a potentially deadly accident in 2017, when their tour bus crashed into a car and caught fire. One person died during the incident.

“I’m heartbroken,” Mulligan said at the time. “We should have all been dead. But the Lord is good. God’s still good, even in the tragedy that we’ve all been a part of, God is still good.”

