'We Stand America' Event to Focus on Law Enforcement at U.S. Southern Border

ABOVE: Christie Hutcherson, founder and CEO of Women Fighting for America spoke to CBN News about this weekend's "We Stand America" event.

The crisis at the U.S. - Mexico border has been one of the biggest political issues during the first year of the Biden administration. It's also a security issue for the U.S.

The 'We Stand America," event will be held this weekend in McAllen, Texas. It will focus on law enforcement at the border.

Christie Hutcherson, founder and CEO of Women Fighting for America, told CBN News the border problem is the "epitome of what it looks like of all of the evil and the battle we're facing between good and evil at the border."

Hutcherson said she spent 12 months from Tijuana, Mexico to Texas looking at the cartels that are wreaking havoc on the U.S. southern border with human trafficking, child sex slaves, and all of the things that go along with having open borders as a result of the Biden administration's policies.

"I've assembled some amazing individuals and patriots across this nation, the top in their fields. Gen. Flynn, Rear Admiral Chuck Cubik, Tom Homan who was the ICE director under President Trump, Mark Morgan, and countless others who are going to be here this weekend in McAllen, Texas to talk about what really is at risk for our nation from a domestic security perspective," she explained.

When asked why the event is being held in McAllen, Hutcherson said the cartels use the area as a corridor to run not only drugs like fentanyl into the U.S., but it's also a huge human trafficking ring area.

"We need to close our southern borders down," she told CBN News.

"If you talk to law enforcement officers like I have for the past 12 months whether it's DHS, DPS, ICE, Border Patrol agents or local sheriffs, they are overwhelmed and overworked," Hutcherson explained. "Border Patrol agents, the suicide rate is up at historic levels right now, because of the things they are witnessing and seeing."

"The news media is not telling the American people the truth," she said.

