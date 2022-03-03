Displaying 30+ Stories
Christians Worldwide Heed Call to Pray for Ukraine - Sign Up for CBN News Special LIVE Prayer Event on Saturday

03-03-2022
Steve Warren
This year, Ash Wednesday became a day of prayer and fasting for the people of Ukraine with Christians around the world heeding Pope Francis' call to prayer. 

People around the world have joined Ukrainians in praying for their nation, hoping peace comes quickly after Russia's Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion against the country on Feb. 24.  

In the Philippines, the Manila Cathedral and other buildings were lit up with Ukraine's national colors of blue and yellow.

In Florida, the Tampa Bay community held a prayer vigil at the Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church. 

In Jerusalem, Israel, people prayed for the war-torn country at the Wailing Wall with some wearing Ukraine's flag. 

In Liverpool, United Kingdom, the flag of Ukraine was flown at The Church of Our Lady and Saint Nicholas, an Anglican church. The site is said to have been a place of worship since at least the 1250s. 

Also in Germany, "A Prayer for the Ukraine" by Valentyn Silvestrov (1937) was played during the Ash Wednesday service in the Berlin Cathedral. 

And in Richmond, Virginia, students at St. Francis Xavier School wrote prayers and formed the Ukrainian flag on the chapel window during the school's Ash Wednesday service. 

Special Exclusive Live Prayer Event This Saturday

CBN will also be hosting a special prayer event, broadcasting from Ukraine this weekend. Sign up now to participate in the exclusive LIVE CBN News event happening this Saturday. 

Join CBN News Senior International Correspondent George Thomas, and his special guest—a Ukrainian pastor.  

Thomas has been in Ukraine for two weeks and has a unique perspective on events as they continue to unfold. After a quick news update, Thomas and the Ukrainian pastor will lead prayers for Ukraine and its people. 

You can join in at 11:00 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, March 5

Registration is required to participate. CLICK HERE to fill out the form and you'll immediately receive an email with a link to watch Saturday's exclusive LIVE CBN News Prayer Event.

