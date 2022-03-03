Christians Worldwide Heed Call to Pray for Ukraine - Sign Up for CBN News Special LIVE Prayer Event on Saturday

This year, Ash Wednesday became a day of prayer and fasting for the people of Ukraine with Christians around the world heeding Pope Francis' call to prayer.

People around the world have joined Ukrainians in praying for their nation, hoping peace comes quickly after Russia's Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion against the country on Feb. 24.

In the Philippines, the Manila Cathedral and other buildings were lit up with Ukraine's national colors of blue and yellow.

ONE WITH UKRAINE

In solidarity with Pope Francis' call to make Ash Wednesday a day of prayer and fasting for peace in Ukraine, the Manila Cathedral is illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag. pic.twitter.com/96E74b0hBy — Manila Cathedral (@CathedralManila) March 2, 2022

In Florida, the Tampa Bay community held a prayer vigil at the Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Communities of faith are coming together in St Petersburg in support of Ukraine in its fight against Vladimir Putin as seen during a prayer service was held Ash Wednesday at Epiphany of our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church on Ash Wednesday. https://t.co/Vy0PpfogDE — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) March 2, 2022

In Jerusalem, Israel, people prayed for the war-torn country at the Wailing Wall with some wearing Ukraine's flag.

In Liverpool, United Kingdom, the flag of Ukraine was flown at The Church of Our Lady and Saint Nicholas, an Anglican church. The site is said to have been a place of worship since at least the 1250s.

The flag of Ukraine flying at St Nicks ahead of our Ash Wednesday service and on this global day of prayer for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ARM1QlzDiT — L'pool Parish Church (@LiverpoolParish) March 2, 2022

Also in Germany, "A Prayer for the Ukraine" by Valentyn Silvestrov (1937) was played during the Ash Wednesday service in the Berlin Cathedral.

This prayer for #Ukraine by Valentyn Silvestrov (*1937) was heard yesterday at the Ash Wednesday service in #BerlinerDom. #StandingWithUkraine #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/LgmLTqpLYj — Domorganist Andreas Sieling (@OrganistSieling) March 3, 2022

And in Richmond, Virginia, students at St. Francis Xavier School wrote prayers and formed the Ukrainian flag on the chapel window during the school's Ash Wednesday service.

Yesterday in school Ash Wednesday was dedicated to prayer and fasting for those caught up in Ukraine. Students wrote prayers and formed the Ukrainian flag on the chapel window and during our Ash Wednesday service crosses and prayers were made and put on classroom walls. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/HBJ4VY2d3G — SFX School (@SFX_School) March 3, 2022

Special Exclusive Live Prayer Event This Saturday

CBN will also be hosting a special prayer event, broadcasting from Ukraine this weekend. Sign up now to participate in the exclusive LIVE CBN News event happening this Saturday.

Join CBN News Senior International Correspondent George Thomas, and his special guest—a Ukrainian pastor.

Thomas has been in Ukraine for two weeks and has a unique perspective on events as they continue to unfold. After a quick news update, Thomas and the Ukrainian pastor will lead prayers for Ukraine and its people.

You can join in at 11:00 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, March 5.

Registration is required to participate. CLICK HERE to fill out the form and you'll immediately receive an email with a link to watch Saturday's exclusive LIVE CBN News Prayer Event.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***