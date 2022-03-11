Do Christian Parents Today Hold a Biblical Worldview? Shocking Survey Unveils Spiritual Crisis

Yet another new survey on biblical worldview has yielded some shocking and unfortunate findings: while 67% of parents of preteens claim to be Christian, a very small percentage hold a biblical worldview.

According to the American Worldview Inventory 2022, just 2% of parents of preteens who say they are Christian actually hold a biblical worldview.

The research, conducted by Dr. George Barna and the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University, essentially found many Christian parents are abdicating their responsibility to teach their kids about Jesus.

“A parent’s primary responsibility is to prepare a child for the life God intends for that child,” Barna said in a statement. “A crucial element in that nurturing is helping the child develop a biblical worldview — the filter that causes a person to make their choices in harmony with biblical teachings and principles.”

He continued, “Sadly, the research confirms that very few parents even have the worldview development of their children on their radar.”

The research indicated there’s no single reason for the unfortunate dynamic.

However, it’s not surprising to see these conditions among Millennial parents, who Barna said have the lowest likelihood of any adult generation to have a biblical worldview themselves.

There is also a general rejection among more and more people in the culture of the Bible as God’s definitive Word. Consider Barna found just 45% of parents of preteens read the Bible at least once a week — and around the same percentage believe it can be trusted as “God’s accurate words for humanity.”

Additionally, just 52% of preteen parents who are Christians report being deeply committed to practicing biblical faith. You can read more of the research here.

The disconnection between claiming Christianity and living it out seems lost on many.

“It seems that most preteen parents are unaware — or certainly unfazed — by the contradiction between calling themselves ‘Christian’ but living in ways that repudiate the teachings of Jesus and the principles in the Bible,” Barna said.

Holding a biblical worldview depends on agreement with various scriptural truths about Heaven, the confession of sins, accepting Christ as one’s savior, and stances on sexual ethics, among other indicators.

Read the report here for more.

