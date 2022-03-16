Texas Heartbeat Law Sends Abortion Rate Plunging, but NY Times Says It Wasn't That Much

Last fall many wondered what would happen to the abortion rate in Texas after the state's heartbeat law went into effect. Some reports indicated that the abortion rate plunged.

The New York Times reported recently that in the law's first month, abortions dropped by 50 percent over the previous year. That data came from the University of Texas.

But the Times reported that the decline was less than many experts had predicted, citing other research showing some women pursue out-of-state abortions when their own state has heavy restrictions.

Americans United for Life is one of the top pro-life groups in the country working to craft laws that reduce abortion. CBN News spoke with Katie Glenn of AUL about what's happening in Texas - and across the country.

She says unless the abortion numbers are official state numbers, other sources have an agenda to dishearten the pro-life movement, so the NY Times report can't be trusted.

Glenn says state measures are effective in reducing the number of lives taken through abortion. She points to a new Florida law in her state that limits abortions after 15 weeks gestation - a law that's very similar to the Mississippi law being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court right now.

"We have over 3,000 late-term abortions in our state (Florida) every year after that 15-year mark. I think a lot of people don't know that. So a lot of those lives would be saved. Maybe some of these women would travel to Colorado or New York but many of them wouldn't, and we need to keep our eye on the ball that every life saved is a victory."

READ Survival of the Smallest: Premature Baby Girl Born at 23 Weeks Leaves Hospital, 'Just a Little Miracle'