Iran Tells 9-Year-Old Girls: 'Begin Planning' Now to Raise Terrorist 'Martyr' Babies

During a recent speech to schoolgirls in Tehran, a top Iranian leader told nine-year-old girls to "begin planning" now "to start a family in order to raise (the next generation) to be like the martyr (Iranian military leader Qasem) Soleimani."

Soleimani was considered the top terrorist general for the radical Islamic regime in Tehran, plotting violent attacks on American forces and U.S. allies across the Middle East. He is considered to be a martyr for Allah because he was killed in a U.S. airstrike during the Trump administration.

MEMRI-TV reports Iran's Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Ensieh Khazali, 59, told the young girls, "You have been invited to the court and to the feast of God, and He sees you worthy of going to Him and has determined for you obligations of which you are worthy. You girls must find a beautiful future for yourselves, and must begin planning your lives from now on in order to raise {the next generation} to be like the martyr Soleimani."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Khazali was appointed to the vice president's position by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. She assumed the office in September of 2021. Prior to her appointment, Khazali was the president of Al-Zahra University, a female-only public university in Tehran. Even though she's supposed to defend women's rights in the Islamic country, NCRI Women Committee reports that Khazali advocates for early marriage for girls. In a June 2017 interview, she said that she had married at 16, and her children did so, too, according to the Persian Independent.

As CBN News has reported, according to Islamic Sharia law, kids, especially girls, can marry as young as the age of nine. Children are being exploited for profit. According to Iranian human rights groups, children in Iran are facing intense child labor, physical abuse, child trafficking, and forced marriages.

Taliban to Afghan Women: Wear Head-to-Toe Clothing in Public

Meanwhile, another radical Islamic regime is taking steps to oppress women. Now that the Taliban has seized power in Afghanistan, they have ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing and cover their faces in public.

The decree, which came out May 7, says that women should leave the home only when necessary, and that male relatives would face punishment — starting with a summons and escalating up to court hearings and jail time — for women's dress code violations. The order, which calls for women to only show their eyes and recommends they wear the head-to-toe burqa, evoked similar restrictions on women during the Taliban's previous rule between 1996 and 2001.

An Afghan woman walks through the old market as a Taliban fighter stands guard, in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

"For all dignified Afghan women wearing Hijab is necessary and the best Hijab is chadori (the head-to-toe burqa) which is part of our tradition and is respectful," said Shir Mohammad, an official from the vice and virtue ministry.

"Those women who are not too old or young must cover their face, except the eyes," he said. "Islamic principles and Islamic ideology are more important to us than anything else."

It was the latest in a series of repressive edicts issued by the Taliban leadership. Last month, for example, the Taliban forbade women to travel alone, but after a day of opposition, it has since been silently ignored.

On Sunday in the capital, Kabul, many women on the street were wearing the same large shawls as before. Women also arrived unaccompanied at Kabul International Airport and some boarded small buses alone.

The White House National Security Council condemned the Taliban's decree and urged them to reverse it.

"We are discussing this with other countries and partners. The legitimacy and support that the Taliban seeks from the international community depend entirely on their conduct," it said in a statement.

The Taliban were ousted in 2001 by a U.S.-led coalition for harboring al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. The radical Islamic group returned to power during President Joe Biden's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan last year. When the U.S. military completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan as ordered by Biden in August of last year, it left behind more than $7 billion in military equipment for the Taliban.

Biden went ahead with the abrupt withdrawal from the country while ignoring the advice of military leaders after a 20-year U.S.-led war against terrorist groups Al Qaeda and the Taliban.

As CBN News reported, just hours after the U.S. completed its withdrawal, Al Qaeda congratulated the Taliban on its takeover of Afghanistan with both groups viewing it as a moment to incite and recruit new supporters to the global jihad movement.

Tawfiq, a Christian convert from Islam, told CBN News in an exclusive interview from Kabul last September, that neither the United States nor any other foreign government should give the Taliban legitimacy.

"How can they?" Tawfiq asked. "The Taliban have crazy Islamic ideas and don't believe in human rights."