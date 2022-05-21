'Why Did You Choose to Have Me?': Fox News Host Asks His Mom On-Air Why She Chose Life After Getting Pregnant as a Teen

Fox News host Lawrence Jones asked his mother, Tameria Jones, a question this weekend he had reportedly never posed to her before: “Why did you choose to have me?”

Jones, host of “Lawrence Jones Cross Country,” asked his on-air question amid an intense national debate over abortion and the U.S. Supreme Court’s impending decision on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. The Dobbs decision could overturn nationalized abortion set in motion by the Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973.

“When you were 16, and you decided to give up basketball and all the fun, why did you choose to have me?” he asked.

Tameria openly and candidly spoke about how she didn’t think twice about having Jones after discovering she was pregnant as a young teen.

“I was taught at a young age about sex and what happened if you had sex unprotected, but it happened. … I knew that I had a responsibility,” she said. “It was my responsibility. It wasn’t my mom, my grandparents. I knew that I had to step up to the plate, and that caused me to let sports go, and I became a mommy.”

Tameria said she never questioned her decision to have Jones, and while she faced difficult times along the way, the loving mother told her son how her reliance on God and the support of a loving family helped guide her.

“The more I prayed, the more I talked to God, and the more that I was honest about my struggle, I had that village that came along,” she said.

Jones concluded the touching segment by expressing his gratitude to his mother for having him.

“I’m so grateful that you made that decision,” he said, to which his mother replied, “I love you, son.”

