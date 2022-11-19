6 Powerful Candace Cameron Bure Quotes About Jesus, Faith, and the Power of Prayer

Actress Candace Cameron Bure is in the headlines over comments she made about her new TV network Great American Family.

But while many are focused on the debate, it’s worth revisiting some of Bure’s past statements on faith. She has long inspired fans with her kindness, using her platform to push people toward the Gospel.

From “Full House” to Bure’s reigning title as the “Queen of Christmas” — a designation she’s earned as one of the most popular performers to grace the small screen during the holiday season — she has used her platform to make some truly faith-inspiring proclamations.

Let’s explore just five of Bure’s most powerful statements about the Christian faith:

“Jesus has all authority.”

Bure once spoke out about the importance of discerning God’s power — and of realizing the chaos the devil can sow in people’s lives.

“Jesus has all authority, all power in my home, and He reigns in my home. And so, I call upon the Holy Spirit, I pray out any evil spirits that are in here,” she said earlier this year, explaining the spiritual warfare she’s experienced. “And I put on my worship music. It’s just filling my home. So my home is filled with Scripture and God’s Word, God’s power, God’s truth. And I just keep reminding myself of that.”

That’s a powerful reminder indeed.

“Pray, pray, pray…”

Bure, a mother of three, has often discussed her parenting journey. And after daughter Natasha Bure’s baptism earlier this year, the actress told CBN’s Faithwire there’s some simple advice that can go a long way for parents and families alike.

“Pray, pray, pray for your children every day of their lives,” Bure said. “Just as importantly, walk the talk yourself! You are your children’s biggest and brightest example.”

This reminder to walk in truth and to turn to the Lord and appeal for our children is an important daily calling for each parent.

“I trust that He hears.”

It should come as no surprise prayer is a big part of Bure’s life. Rather than a fleeting practice or something she relies on only when in desperate need, the actress said she “constantly” prays.

“Throughout my day, I’m constantly having conversations with God,” she said during a podcast a few years ago. “It might just be under my breath asking Jesus to help me because I want to snap at that person right now or I’m going to lose it with my son who just talked back to me.”

She continued, “It’s a constant dialogue and I trust that He hears me.”

It’s that trust that helps build a positive relationship with the Lord.

“God can…change hearts.”

Prayer has been a consistent theme in Bure’s comments about faith. In another past interview with CBN’s Faithwire, she explained why believers must always start with prayer — and how God has the power to transform any heart or mind.

“If you don’t start with [prayer] there’s no power behind it, because God’s the power,” she said. “God can do anything, change anything — change hearts. It’s the heart of all of us that need to be changed and that’s where God needs to get in.”

“God is faithful, even when you aren’t.”

Bure has also spoken about how necessary it is to honor God in front of our children, noting how this “speaks volumes” to our kids. She also described how God is faithful even when people falter.

“How you handle the hardships in attitude and character by praying, submitting to God, and honoring the Lord in your decisions speaks volumes to your kids, even if you don’t think they see it at the time,” she said. “Be the example you wanted to have growing up. God is faithful, even when you aren’t.”

This is a powerful reminder for us to keep running the race — even when it’s difficult or seems insurmountable.

“Live life with purpose.”

In light of these facts and past statements, it should come as no surprise that Bure’s mission is to inspire others. When she announced her new role as chief creative officer at Great American Family, she expressed this desire to help others.

“I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose,” Bure said.

In the end, pushing people to get closer to the Lord is essential, and truly a powerful mission. Pray for Bure as she continues to help inspire others.