‘Supernaturally Mind-Blowing’: David Limbaugh on Amazing Proof of ‘Living Word of God’

Author David Limbaugh, brother of the late Rush Limbaugh, believes there are some “supernaturally mind-blowing” realities about the Bible and its relevance to the human experience — elements he has extensively explored throughout his expansive writing career.

In particular, Limbaugh, who co-authored the new book, “The Resurrected Jesus: The Church in the New Testament,” alongside his daughter, Christen Limbaugh Bloom, said he finds the timeless truths of Scripture and their persistent relevance captivating.

“Every time you read Scripture, you may read it in a different context. You get a different insight … which proves that it’s the living Word of God,” he told CBN’s Faithwire, noting it is both enduring and unchangeable. “The Word doesn’t change, but it meets you in whatever circumstances you are and it’s God’s speaking directly to you, which I find supernaturally mind-blowing.”

Limbaugh went on to note the Bible isn’t “some abstract set of theological concepts or moral principles,” and that it is told through real people and their struggles. And he said the Apostle Paul, whose epistles are at the core of “The Resurrected Jesus,” offers much for humans to learn and glean.

Limbaugh pointed back to the early church fathers to illustrate how the truths embedded throughout Scripture prove “human nature never changes,” specifically highlighting the astute knowledge and understanding of these early church fathers.

“These people were every bit as smart as we are,” he said. “When it comes to insights into people, I’m not even sure we’re as smart as they were.”

These individuals dealt with many of the same issues we face today, with Scripture showing how the Apostles also faced these plights. For instance, Paul and other church leaders were forced to deal with unbiblical perspectives and false teachings pervading the church.

Tragically, 2,000 years later, many contemporary Christians can relate to these struggles, as battles rage over poor theology and negative ideology in various houses of worship and denominations. Limbaugh believes these issues are the result of “spiritual warfare” and infect both culture and the church itself.

“These are timeless issues that Paul experienced when he planted these churches along the Mediterranean Basin,” he said. “After he left them and got away a little … they already started introducing false teachings and so many of these epistles are written to address that very issue.”

Limbaugh believes there’s a reason these struggles are presented in the Bible, proclaiming God intended humans across generations to learn how to contend with these issues. This is particularly pertinent with some preachers today who seem deeply swayed by cultural whims.

“For [these pastors] to yield to the woke culture or to the dilution of the Gospel is shameful,” Limbaugh said. “And it’s disgraceful … to please man instead of God.”

He continued, “What you’re doing is leading them astray as to their eternal destiny. What could be worse than that?”

Bloom agreed, proclaiming it’s the “same devil” with the “same tricks from generation to generation.” She said the obsessive focus on the self is only compounding these issues.

“We see now, in today’s culture, so much of the culture is [focused] on ourselves, what we can do, what we can accomplish, our strength,” Bloom said. “And we know that the Gospel teaches that our weakness is our strength and we can do nothing outside of Jesus. He says, ‘I am the vine. You were the branches. If you remain in me, I will remain in you. Apart from me, you can do nothing.'”

Limbaugh and Bloom are hoping to inspire contemporary believers through “The Resurrected Jesus: The Church in the New Testament“

“The same Holy Spirit who lived in Paul is what we have deposited in us when we accept Christ,” Bloom said. “When we read Paul’s teachings, which are so crucial to believing in the power of the Holy Spirit and what He can do through you for the larger body of Christ, it gives you a higher calling not just for yourself, but to understand you are part of something greater, which is the body of the church.”

