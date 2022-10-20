Kirk Cameron’s Movie Reportedly Saves Unborn Baby’s Life Just in the Nick of Time

Actor Kirk Cameron has revealed his hit film “Lifemark” has reportedly saved at least one unborn baby — a stunning legacy for a movie aiming to defend and uphold life.

Cameron shared the touching story with CBN’s Faithwire, speaking alongside Pure Flix CEO Michael Scott about “Lifemark’s” success, the film’s plot, and the announcement the movie will be available for in-home streaming exclusively on Pure Flix beginning Nov. 22, 2022.

“As a member of the family of faith, I am so thankful to see our culture finally moving in a direction on this issue of life that gives us something to cheer about and something to rally around,” Cameron said.

The “Growing Pains” star said he’s elated to hear stories of “Lifemark” being used as a ministry tool, with Christians and pro-life activists using the film to change hearts and minds about adoption and abortion.

Cameron said fellow filmmakers Alex and Stephen Kendrick recently told him an incredible story about a girl who was reportedly considering aborting her child.

A man who worked for a ride-hailing service purportedly picked the girl up in Georgia and was stunned when he saw where she wanted to go.

“He noticed that the address … was an abortion clinic,” Cameron said. “And he had just seen the movie ‘Lifemark’ and was so deeply moved by it.”

Rather than remain silent or ignore what was unfolding, the driver allegedly implored the woman to watch the film before terminating her pregnancy and making such a life-altering decision.

“She said, ‘Yes,’ and she went to go watch the movie,” Cameron said. “And as far as I know, she decided to keep her baby.”

Cameron went on to say the woman came to faith in Jesus Christ, too.

Watch Cameron tell the story:

It’s just one of the incredible stories emerging in the wake of the movie’s release — a legacy sure to be continued when the movie hits the Pure Flix platform next month.

Scott said he knew early on “Lifemark” would be a solid fit for Pure Flix’s faith and family-friendly streaming platform.

“I knew right away with the Kendricks being involved and Kirk being involved that this would definitely be a solid movie for our audience,” he said.

Cameron called the timing of the release of the pro-life movie both “prophetic” and “impeccable.”

The film emerged on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — one major reason it continues to so resonate so deeply.

Watch the “Lifemark” trailer:

“It’s just like God, when He predicts that something is going to happen … it always lands at just the right time,” Cameron said.

Scott agreed and said Christians have a calling to reach others with the Gospel.

“Go into all the world and preach the Gospel,” he said. [T]hat’s what God commands us to do, the Great Commission. And if we can share that, whether it be one-on-one, through movies that we make, through other forums, that’s the greatest thing I think we can do because, ultimately, we’re going to touch people’s lives.”

