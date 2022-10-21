CBN's Operation Blessing Steps Up to Help Those in Need with Their Housing

CBN's Operation Blessing is helping those in need with their housing around the world.

In Kenya, 82-year-old Magdalina cares for her five grandchildren after their parents passed away.

Her previous home had collapsed, and they lived in a temporary one-room shack of roughly 100 square feet for eight years. It was vulnerable to heavy rains and storm winds.

But thanks to Operation Blessing's donors, her prayers were answered.

They provided her with a brand new home with brick walls, an iron roof, new bedrooms, a living area, and a kitchen.

A grateful Magdalina said it's a blessing that people come from far away to help her family.

