It’s a well-known fact Chick-fil-A employees are renowned for good manners and kind interactions with customers, but one Florida employee took his fast-food graciousness to another level.

Wild video shows the shocking moments that unfolded Wednesday outside a Chick-fil-A in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, after William Branch, 43, allegedly attempted to carjack a vehicle outside the establishment.

William Branch of DeFuniak Springs is charged with #carjacking with a weapon & battery after he grabbed car keys from a woman with a baby outside Chick-fil-A on Beal Pkway and got into her car. An employee intervened after hearing the woman screaming. Branch was wielding a stick. pic.twitter.com/J9sGh58Z2p — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) September 14, 2022

A young Chick-fil-A employee, identified in articles as Mykel Gordon, immediately and selflessly jumped into action when he heard a woman screaming, WEAR-TV reported.

Branch had purportedly approached the victim moments before, while she was getting her infant out of the car. Armed with a stick, he repeatedly demanded she give him the keys.

The accused allegedly then took the keys and hopped inside the vehicle, prompting the woman’s screams and Gordon’s assistance.

Video captured at the scene appears to show the employee tackling and fighting off the offender, who was promptly arrested by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Someone can be heard screaming for help while others approach the two men who were wrestling on the ground.

“She had a baby in her hands, how dare you!” one witness purportedly said. “How dare you scare her like that!”

Authorities took to social media after the incident to thank the woman who filmed the incident and offered accolades to Gordon for his selfless intervention.

In reference to the FWB Chick-fil-A employee who ran to help a woman with a baby who was being carjacked, we want to say a sincere thank you to Ms. Kelner for providing video of a portion of the encounter. (see prior post). A major shout-out to this young man for his courage! pic.twitter.com/2Lcwe46azv — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) September 14, 2022

“A major shout-out to this young man for his courage!” a separate tweet read.

Gordon was reportedly punched in the face during the clash but was not seriously injured, WTLV-TV reported.

Matthew Sexton, who runs the Chick-fil-A branch where the incident unfolded, told CNN he is happy everyone walked away unscathed. He also identified the hero as Gordon and thanked him.

“I’m grateful for my amazing team member, Mykel Gordon, who so selflessly jumped in to intervene and help our guests,” he said. “I couldn’t be prouder of his incredible act of care.”

