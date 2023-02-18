'Best Feeling in the World': Terry Crews Celebrates Marriage to 'Praying Woman'

“America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews has been honest and upfront about his past struggles with pornography, and now he’s praising his wife for the prayerfulness that helped them through that and other trials in their life together.

“She’s a praying woman,” he recently told The Christian Post of his wife, Rebecca. “She has prayed us through so many things. One thing I know is that, to have a woman like that, who really wants the best for you, let me tell you, there’s no replacing.”

Crews went on to describe his wife’s commitment to prayer as “absolutely the best feeling in the world.”

The 54-year-old actor and TV personality made the comments at the Movieguide Awards, which he hosted. Crews’ laudatory remarks about his wife come after his transparency about dealing with an addiction to pornography, a struggle he said began when he was just 9 years old.

Last year, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star opened up about the “90-day sex fast” he went on to help him kick his compulsion to consume pornography. He said his wife joined him on the unconventional fast.

“Rebecca was right there and she actually regrouped with me,” he explained. “I went on a 90-day sex fast [with] her. And people were like, ‘Whoa, that’s crazy!’ But let me tell you something — what was so beautiful about that, was it took me to a time when I was 12 years old and I liked a girl and I didn’t know anything about sex.”

Crews said the fast jumpstarted his relationship with Rebecca, whom he wed in 1989.

“[A]ll I did was give her a flower and say, ‘I like you for who you are,'” he said, noting he struggled with pornography for two decades before admitting it to his wife. “And it wasn’t about sex. It took us back to those moments. I felt like I was 12 years old again, because sex had been taken out of the equation and it was all about love again.”

The “AGT” emcee said Rebecca’s prayer life has drawn the two of them closer to one another, especially during Crews’ battle against pornography addiction — which led to infidelity.

Rebecca previously told The Christian Post, “We understand the Bible says lust is never satisfied. So, when you toy with something like an addiction to porn, it’s going to lead you to other places.”

Her confrontation and authenticity with Crews ultimately led the couple to reconcile.

“I’m very proud of him,” she recalled. “I’m very thankful that he made the choice to deal with demons and to save our family because we need him.”