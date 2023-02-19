Hollywood Actress Chrissy Metz Praises Power of Prayer: 'Thy Will, Not Mine'

“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz believes prayer is powerful. The actress, who burst onto the scene when she took the role of Kate Pearson on the hit NBC series, which ran from 2016 until 2022, relied on God throughout her journey into Hollywood.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast

Metz, 42, said she was struggling for years before landing that role, assuming she would have found success sooner. But throughout the journey, she said she relied on God’s will.

“I just didn’t know what to do, but I would just pray that, ‘Thy will, not mine, be done,’ because, for me, I always say that my ego and my time is not God’s time,” she recently told CBN’s Faithwire. “And so there were, I think, a lot of lessons that I needed to learn or things that I needed to see and experience myself in order to be ready for what was coming my way.”

The actress recalled putting prayer into practice and learning how to surrender and trust in God.

Metz and her boyfriend Bradley Collins are addressing this important topic of invoking the Lord in the new kids’ book, “When I Talk to God, I Talk About You.” It’s a book focused on the importance of making a decision to “guide and protect and love and foster children,” as Metz said.

“Prayer, for me, was very important [as a child] and it was something that was really cultivated with my relationship with my grandmother,” she said.

Watch Metz share her beliefs about prayer and faith:

Metz said she believes there’s a bigger picture in life than people can see — something she and Collins address in “When I Talk to God, I Talk About You.”

“There is a bigger picture and a bigger plan and that’s definitely what we talk about in the book, that we think we know what we want or we need in our lives,” she said, urging people to trust in God’s plan rather than themselves.

Collins also spoke about these themes, telling CBN’s Faithwire there are times of suffering or struggle that might later teach humans something deeper and more profound.

“There’s things … in our lives that we don’t view as blessings at the time but, looking back, they really are,” Collins said. “I remember I was sitting on my couch during quarantine, thinking, ‘I’m totally scared. I’m totally worried. What am I going to do?'”

But he said a lot of what unfolded during COVID-19 led him on a path toward becoming a songwriter and pursuing his dreams, something he wouldn’t have expected.

As for “When I Talk to God, I Talk About You,” Metz said she’s hoping her new book helps connect parents, grandparents, and caretakers with their children.