'Human Beings Are Flawed': Matthew West's Powerful Message for Those Disappointed by Christians, the Church

Celebrated Christian singer Matthew West continues to resonate with fans, with his authenticity, powerful lyrics, and uplifting music inspiring and offering insight into powerful biblical truths.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast

West, who is preparing for the Feb. 17 release of his new double album, “My Story Your Glory,” recently joined CBN’s Billy Hallowell and Tré Goins-Phillips to discuss the special, his passion for the Gospel, his new music, and how the Lord uses his songs to make a difference in fans’ lives.

The singer specifically addressed the disappointment some people face at the hands of other believers and the importance of remembering God as the only pure source in whom we can place total trust.

“People are going to fail you … people in the church, too,” he said. “A church is filled with human beings and human beings are flawed. And if you look for God in other people, sometimes, you’re gonna see Him, but sometimes you’re not.”

Watch West’s message:

Even when others disappoint us, West said we can’t let it impact our “view of God.”

This is an essential reminder in a culture dominated by the whims of the self.

“Keep your eyes on Him; He’s the only one that won’t disappoint you,” he continued, paraphrasing a lesson his dad taught him that has truly stuck with him all these years later.

Watch West discuss music, his life, and more here.