Associated Press

Hong Kong Leader Withdraws Extradition Bill After Weeks of Protests

09-04-2019
Associated Press
Travelers walk past as protesters hold a sit-in rally near the departure gate of the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
HONG KONG (AP) - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has announced the government will formally withdraw an extradition bill that has sparked months of demonstrations in the city, bowing to one of the protesters' demands.
  
The bill would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China for trials. It sparked massive protests that have become increasingly violent and caused the airport to shut down earlier this month.
  
But Lam said in a pre-recorded television message on Wednesday that the government would not accept other demands, including an independent inquiry into alleged police misconduct against protesters. However, she named two new members to a police watchdog agency investigating the matter.
  
Protesters have also called for the release of those detained without charges, but Lam said this was unacceptable.
  
A lawmaker said the withdrawal of the bill was too little, too late.
  

