32 Operation Blessing Highlights from Aid Efforts to Fight Coronavirus in April

Operation Blessing is hard at work around the US and the world, delivering aid to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some highlights from what's been happening in the month of April - a huge "thank you" to Operation Blessing donors and CBN partners for making this possible:

You can give to Operation Blessing's global aid efforts by clicking HERE.

• *NEW* Week of 4/6 Hunger Strike Force able to bless 29 additional ministries with an average 1-2 pallets of product to help their pantry

• *NEW* Week of 4/6 Virginia Beach, VA. Rock Church receives additional food for Easter Sunday giveaway.

• *NEW * 4/9 Apopka, FL. Fire Dept. 500 N95 Masks, 36 Home Depot (THDF) Sanitizing Kits

• *NEW* 4/9 Ocala, Florida. American Medical Response. 750 N95 Masks, 72 THDF Sanitizing Kits

• *NEW* 4/9 Hillsborough County, Florida Sheriff's Office. 750 N95 Masks, 36 THDF Sanitizing Kits

• *NEW* 4/9 Tampa, Florida. USF Health South Tampa Center. 1000 N95 Masks, 72 THDF Sanitizing Kits

• *ONGOING* - El Salvador now producing chlorine to distribute to government agencies.

• *ONGOING* OB Philippines is going to 20 hospitals to give away disposable head covers, shoe covers, gowns, masks, alcohol, gloves, bath soap, ferrous sulfate tablets and ascorbic acid tablets. Tracts and Bible verse postcards. With them is a pastor who prays for the hospital staff. So many medical staff are also now under quarantine. The prayers uplift the spirits of the frontliners.

• *ONGOING* in Peru, Honduras, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Guatemala, Kenya, Haiti - producing chlorine to distribute to government agencies.

• *ONGOING* Hunger Strike Force is continuing to meet the needs of the (12) Hub pantry locations in the Hampton Roads area with additional food. (Now includes 40 additional partners nation-wide).

• *COMPLETED* Apr. 6th Daytona, FL. Daytona Beach P.D. received 252 N95 masks and 1 pallet of THDF Sanitizing Kits

• *COMPLETED* Apr. 6th Volusia County, FL Sheriff's Dept. 500 N95 Masks and 1 pallet of THDF Sanitizing Kits

• *COMPLETED* Apr. 6th Ormond Beach, Fl. P.D. received 500 N95 Masks and 1 pallet of THDF Sanitizing Kits

• *COMPLETED* Apr. 6th Ponce Inlet, FL. P.D. received 250 N95 Masks and 1 pallet of THDF Sanitizing Kit

• *COMPLETED* Hunder Strike Force – Increased additional food giving from our 12 local hub locations to include an additional 40 Food to Freedom ministry partners nation-wide. Between all ministry partners we work with, 5,000 bags of food supplies were distributed this week. (3/30)



• *COMPLETED* Apr. 3 – Guatemala. Delivered chlorine to government officials, partnered with United Way to provide 900 bags of food supplies in 5 schools for families in need.



• *COMPLETED* Apr. 1 – Guatemala. Delivered Chlorine to the President of Guatemala and the government.



• *COMPLETED* Apr. 2 - Bristol, VA P.D.. 500 N95 Masks and 1 pallet of THDF Sanitizing Kits.



• *COMPLETED* Apr. 2 – Chesapeake, VA. Chesapeake General Hospital. 1,000 N95 Masks



• *COMPLETED* Apr. 2 – Chesapeake, VA. Bon Secours. 1000 N95 Masks



• *COMPLETED* Apr. 2 – Consolidated City of Jacksonville. 9,504 N95 Masks and 396 THDF Sanitizing Kits



• *COMPLETED* Apr. 2 – Orlando, FL. Fire Department. 1,056 N95 Masks and 1 pallet of THDF Sanitizing Kits



• *COMPLETED* Apr. 2 – Orlando, FL. P.D. 1,056 N95 Masks and 1 pallet of THDF Sanitizing Kits



• *COMPLETED* Apr. 2 – Alachua County, FL. P.D. 528 N95 Masks. 1 pallet of THDF Sanitizing Kits



• *COMPLETED* Apr. 2 – Tampa, FL P.D.. 768 N95 Masks and 72 THDF Sanitizing Kits



• *COMPETED* Apr. 1 – Denton County, TX Emergency Management – 750 N95 Masks and 72 THDF Sanitizing Kits.



• *COMPLETED* Apr. 1 – Tarrant County, TX Fire Marshal. 500 N95 Masks and 72 THDF Sanitizing Kits.



• *COMPLETED* Apr. 1 – Kingsport, VA P.D.. 500 N95 Masks and 72 THDF Sanitizing Kits



• *COMPLETED* Apr. 1 – Bristol, VA Sheriff's Dept.. 500 N95 Masks 1 pallet of THDF Sanitizing Kits.



• *COMPLETED* Apr. 1 – Florida Dept. of Health in Alachua County. 500 N95 Masks and 1 pallet of THDF Sanitizing Kits.



• *COMPLETED* April 1st, Sullivan County Tennessee Sheriff's office picked up 1000 N95 masks and 1 pallet of THDF Sanitizing Kits.

• *COMPLETED* April 1st, Bristol Tennessee P.D. picked up 1000 N95 masks and 1 pallet of THDF Sanitizing Kits.



