CBN Founder Pat Robertson Leads Communion as Christians Shelter in Place for Easter Weekend

On the night Jesus was betrayed, He and His disciples had gathered in an upper room to celebrate the Jewish Passover, the sacred remembrance of how God delivered His people Israel from death in Egypt as they sheltered in their homes that were marked by the blood of a sacrificial lamb.

That Passover meal for Jesus became His Last Supper with His disciples before He would be crucified as a sacrificial Passover lamb for the sins of the world.

Luke 22:19-20 tells what happened during that Last Supper: "And He took bread, gave thanks and broke it, and gave it to them, saying, 'This is my body given for you; do this in remembrance of me.' In the same way, after the supper He took the cup, saying, 'This cup is the new covenant in my blood, which is poured out for you.'"

In 1 Corinthians 11:23-27, we can see how the newborn church of Jesus Christ honored His sacrifice by taking communion, the same way Jesus had taught His disciples during His Last Supper.

"The Lord Jesus, on the night he was betrayed, took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and said, 'This is my body, which is for you; do this in remembrance of me.' In the same way, after supper he took the cup, saying, 'This cup is the new covenant in my blood; do this, whenever you drink it, in remembrance of me.' For whenever you eat this bread and drink this cup, you proclaim the Lord's death until he comes."

On the 700 Club on this Thursday before "Good Friday", CBN Founder Pat Robertson led the audience in a special communion event, even as Christians around the world shelter in their homes, unable to attend Maundy Thursday or Passover events, Good Friday services, and Easter Sunday celebrations.

You can join in this communion event by watching the video above.