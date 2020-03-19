Displaying 30+ Stories
Associated Press

Wuhan Reports No New Coronavirus Cases

03-19-2020
Workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a market in Bupyeong, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2020. South Korea reported another large jump in new virus cases. (Lee Jong-chul/Newsis via AP)
China's health ministry says the virus epicenter of Wuhan and its surrounding Hubei province have reported no new cases. 
  
The ministry said Thursday that results over the past 24 hours showed 34 new cases, all detected in people arriving from abroad.
  
Eight new deaths were reported, all in Wuhan. 
  
Wuhan at the peak reported thousands of new cases of coronavirus infection daily, overwhelming its health care system.
  
Of those new cases of infection, 21 were in Beijing, nine in the southern manufacturing powerhouse of Guangdong, two in Shanghai and one each in coastal Zhejiang and Heilongjing in the far northeast. 
  
China has only just begun loosening draconian travel restrictions within the country, but has stepped-up 14-day quarantine regulations on those arriving in Beijing, Shanghai and elsewhere from overseas, amid expectations of a new influx of students and others returning home. 
  
China has now recorded a total of 80,928 confirmed virus cases with 3,245 deaths. Another 70,420 people have been released from hospital and 7,263 remain in treatment.
  

