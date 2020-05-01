PROPHETIC PERSPECTIVE on the PANDEMIC: The Month of Iyar, He is Our Healer and Our Provider

COMMENTARY

The first day of Iyar, the second month on the Hebrew calendar was Thursday April 23 at sundown. It was in this month that the Israelites after being released from Egypt, and having passed through the Red Sea they began to journey into the wilderness. Here they began to see and understand that God is their Healer and Provider. God was trying to change their mindset from that of a slave in Egypt to a child of God positioned for His promises to them.

Exodus 16:1 (NIV) reads, "The whole Israelite community set out from Elim and came to the Desert of Sin, which is between Elim and Sinai, on the fifteenth day of the second month after they had come out of Egypt."

Then Exodus 16 :2-5 (NIV) says, "In the desert the whole community grumbled against Moses and Aaron. The Israelites said to them, 'If only we had died by the Lord's hand in Egypt! There we sat around pots of meat and ate all the food we wanted, but you have brought us out into this desert to starve this entire assembly to death.' Then the Lord said to Moses, 'I will rain down bread from heaven for you. The people are to go out each day and gather enough for that day. In this way I will test them and see whether they will follow my instructions. On the sixth day they are to prepare what they bring in, and that is to be twice as much as they gather on the other days.'"

The Israelites tested the character and nature of God and His goodness by entering that season murmuring and complaining and disobeying God. They took more manna than they were supposed to and did not respect His Sabbath rest. Yet, even though the Israelites murmured in the desert and disobeyed Him, God still showed them His goodness and provided for them.

The same has been true for some of us. As we entered into 2020, we were hit with the Coronavirus pandemic, its effects on our economy, social distancing, and more. All of this has been difficult to adjust to and feels a lot like slavery. Some believers have gotten discouraged and not watched their words, as they have grumbled and complained against God. But I have good news: Jesus has taken us away from slavery and positioned us for promise and hope!

Stay encouraged. Your Heavenly Father loves you so much. The bitterness that you have been experiencing is about to turn sweet just as it did for the Israelites in Exodus chapter 15, when Moses threw the wood into the bitter water at Marah and they were able to drink. Our God provides even at our worst times. Do not worry about provision. He is not going to leave you destitute. I am reminded of God's love for His people as I continue to read Exodus chapters 16-18. God was trying to show the Israelites who He is, His beauty, His goodness that He is our healer and provider. I feel His heart pains of wanting His people to know how much He loves them and is caring for them. He knows that when we go through difficulties we can easily join forces with the enemy by doubting Him. We turn from faith to fear that God will not provide for us. We need to repent of our ways -- repent of fear over the virus and what we've allowed into our hearts and minds.

When we repent, fear gets nailed to the cross and we are resurrected in faith. Stay in the place of faith. It is here that you will receive the joy of the Lord and all the provision you need. We have to remember that the devil is a liar and that our Father is good and loves us. God frees us from all doubts and fears. Learn to live in that place of freedom.

A few other points I want to share with you about the Month of Iyar:

It's a fresh month in which God says He is the Healer and Our Provider. It's a month of radiance and blossoms, a time to remember the new. It's a time to remember that Jesus met with His disciples for 50 days before He ascended and gave us the Holy Spirit. It is a time of preparation before the Feast of Shavout or Pentecost when we remember how the power of the Holy Spirit came up on those in the upper room in Acts chapter 2 and we His people began to receive His power from heaven.

PRAISE Him! Praise is a weapon that will break strongholds in your life! It will position you and change your mindset from fear to living by faith. Turn your back on the lies of the enemy, his manipulations and fear of the virus. You cannot stay paralyzed in this season. You've got to begin to get yourself up, move forward, and walk in the plan and purpose of God for your life. It's a mighty month and we're going to see blessings in it, but first we have to believe Him by faith.

Let me pray for you: Father, I thank you for my friend. I ask you right now to fill them with faith in the mighty name of Jesus. Raise them up so that they know and understand that even if they have questioned You in the past, You will show Your goodness to them. I thank You that You are reigning down provision on their lives. I declare that they will receive that provision, the sweet water, meat and blessings that is coming. Empower them to stand in faith against the enemy. In Jesus' name, Amen.

–

Dr. Candice Smithyman is an international prophetic revivalist & healing minister who is Executive Pastor of Freedom Destiny Church, and Vice President of Dream Mentors International. She is also Host of the Glory Road Television broadcast which showcases international prophetic voices and can be seen on Faith USA, UK and Africa, and other outlets. Dr. Candice has authored multiple books on soul transformation, healing, heavenly encounters, and curriculum for secular and Christian coaching organizations. Her latest book is, "Releasing Heaven: Creating a Supernatural Environment through Heavenly Encounters" (2020, Destiny Image). She has been a guest on Sid Roth's It's Supernatural among other shows. She also writes for online prophetic ministries such as Elijah List, Charisma, Global Prophetic Voice, and Spirit Fuel among others. For more information on Dr. Candice go to www.candicesmithyman.com

