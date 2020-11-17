Join the Day of Prayer for Muslim-Background Believers, Persecuted for Choosing Christ

One of the fastest-growing Christian communities in the world is what's known as Muslim-background believers (MBB) – those who leave Islam to follow Christ.

Communio Messianica – a ministry to this global community – says there are baptized Christians in every Muslim-majority country in the world.

They often face intense persecution and feel isolated from the global body of Christ. That's why on November 18th, the ministry is hosting a global day of prayer for Muslim-background believers.

The message is this: "You are not alone."

CBN News spoke with Harun Ibrahim of Al-Hayat Ministries about the day of prayer. He began by explaining why it's so dangerous to leave Islam.

"Islam is a religion that does not allow people to change it, and if you reject Islam you will be punished. You will given three days as a chance to get back. If not then you can be persecuted," he said.

"In many of the countries they don't kill them, but in some of the countries they do. Many people would lose their jobs, their families, their children, their wives; and then their families, unfortunately, we can say that in some cases they lose their lives," he explained.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

You can participate in the global prayer event for Muslim-background believers in Christ, LIVE at 10 a.m. on Wednesday on our CBN News app and here on our web site: