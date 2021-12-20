REX ROGERS: Meet the Christians Celebrating Christmas in Isolation

COMMENTARY

Celebrating Christmas with no one else around is a discouraging thought, especially if you’re a Christian.

However, for thousands of Christians in the Middle East and North Africa – some of whom have never even met another believer in-person – Christmas Day will be like any other as they practice their faith in isolation.

In some countries in this volatile region, where only 3% of the population is Christian, some believers are banned from going to church, some live in fear for their lives, and others might not have even one other believer to fellowship with.

These are the world’s most isolated Christians. And this Christmas they’re crying out: “Don’t leave us alone.”

As president of media ministry SAT-7 USA, I’ve spent time in the Middle East and North Africa. I’ve heard many times from believers who huddle secretly in areas hostile toward Christianity.

Many of these small house churches have no pastor. There’s no one to teach them or encourage them face-to-face.

They’d be completely cut off from other Christians except for local Christian broadcasts 24/7 in their own language via satellite channels, smartphones, and multi-media digital platforms.

Christmas with the Taliban

This Christmas, even in the remote mountains of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, isolated believers can watch and stream uplifting Christian programs in the local Dari dialect, celebrate the coming of the Christ Child, and connect in-person with SAT-7’s team via live chat and messaging apps. Right now, thousands are doing so, despite the threat of death if they’re discovered. This is the price they’re willing to pay to fellowship with other believers this Christmas.

God’s Spirit is moving in Afghanistan as isolated believers bravely share the gospel of the one born in a humble stable in the Middle East. Just recently, a young viewer there told us that since the Taliban seized control, family members have been begging him, “Tell us more about Jesus!”

In Iran, where Christians are frequently imprisoned and tortured, thousands of “secret” believers are absolutely determined to celebrate Christmas. Many of them are unable to gather together physically, but they’re one in spirit via technology.

In Algeria, where the government has shuttered almost all churches, many Christians feel utterly lost. Nabila told us his brothers threatened to kill him for his faith. Now he secretly watches our Arabic channel’s Christian shows presented by native speakers, his only connection with other believers.

Courage and Goosebumps

I get goosebumps from the courage of isolated believers such as Nabila and many others who endure hardships and suffering for Christ. “Suffering is a crown we wear every single day. Don’t take it away from us,” one of them said.

For the spiritually isolated, SAT-7 is much more than a Christian television network. It’s a lifeline.

“When you pray on the screen, I pray with you,” a viewer in Iran said. “When you worship on the screen, I worship with you.”

She continued, “One day I will pray and worship with you in person. I will kneel down and wash your feet and say ‘thank you’ for what you did for the church in Iran.”

Isolated But Never Alone

These words remind me that even isolated believers are never alone. Nothing can separate us from the love of God or the worldwide community of believers, the Church that began with the miracle in the manger.

This Christmas, our ministry is committed to making God’s love visible to everyone in the Middle East and North Africa. This includes every believer, whether they’re practicing their faith openly with others or secretly in isolation.

Through the power of satellite television, smartphones, tablets and laptops, we are the church for millions across this region as they follow Jesus and deepen their relationship with him.

Would you pray for, stand with, and help support the world’s isolated Christians this Christmas season?

-Dr. Rex Rogers is president of SAT-7 USA, a multi-media ministry that reaches an estimated 25 million people across the Middle East and North Africa in several local languages.