'I Was in the Final Stages of a Catastrophic Event': Voddie Baucham Now Receiving Treatment for Heart Failure

Christian preacher Voddie Baucham has faced a series of difficult moments recently with his life on the line, but he says God's mercy has allowed him to persevere and overcome these obstacles.

The preacher, who serves as dean of theology at African Christian University in Zambia, announced last week that he was suddenly battling heart failure. He knew he needed to quickly make it back to the U.S. for treatment, but then he faced multiple delays while traveling to the Mayo Clinic.

From canceled flights to extreme weather and lost luggage, Baucham said he was juggling multiple tough circumstances all while hooked up to a heart monitor. "I was in the final stages of a catastrophic event, and within an hour or so of death," Baucham wrote on Instagram.

Baucham shared on Sunday that the Lord's goodness and impeccable timing is indisputable.

"On the health front, I am still at the @mayoclinic and receiving care from some of the top doctors in the world in the field of heart failure," he wrote on Instagram. "My condition is much improved, and we have a clear, aggressive, and promising treatment plan."

"Even in the 'little' things...Like finally getting our bags! Especially when we realize that, if we had waited and taken the same journey our bags did (our original itinerary), we would not have made it to Mayo in time."

Baucham said he began feeling ill toward the end of his preaching tour in Zambia after Christmas. Initially, he thought he had just overworked himself. But Baucham soon realized it was something more than that.

"I had first noticed the symptoms at the end of December when Bridget and I returned to Dallas to bury her mother," he wrote. "I experienced fatigue, and shortness of breath, among other things. However, I chalked it up to traveling with heavy bags and restrictive masks (not the trifecta of heart defect, last February's mysterious 'pneumonia,' and untreated sleep apnea)."

The preacher described feeling like he was "being waterboarded every two or three minutes," symptoms that led him to check in at a medical center, where he underwent "a series of labs and tests that revealed the worst."

But Baucham says he is thankful for God's grace throughout his journey thus far.

"Bridget and I continue to marvel at the Lord's providence and rejoice in His goodness," he wrote.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe for Baucham, click here. Please continue to be in prayer for the Baucham family.

